Nintendo Brings Back Your Mii in an Unexpected Way

Over the last few years, Nintendo has been using Miis a lot less. While the character designs still appear from time to time, they’re not nearly as common as they used to be. However, Mii designs will be coming back in an interesting way when Japan’s Nintendo Museum opens in October. Potential entrants must sign up using their Nintendo Account, and each entry ticket to the museum features an image of that account’s assigned Mii. It’s a neat little detail, and one that offers a bit of a personal touch. It also records the entrant’s scores to their account.

The Museum’s use of Nintendo Accounts actually makes a lot of sense. There’s very little known about the next video game system coming after Nintendo Switch, but it was confirmed last year that the system will continue to use the existing Nintendo Account system. Nintendo seems to be using these accounts as a way of keeping everything linked to each specific user, from things like high scores at the Nintendo Museum, to the save data for games on Switch and mobile. Including the user’s Mii is a nice extra, but it’s all part of a strategy to link these experiences together.

Miis first appeared in the Nintendo Wii era, where they took on a central role in Wii Sports. Nintendo has kept them around in the years since, with Miis appearing in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, they’ve been more of an afterthought than they used to be; for example, in Nintendo Switch Sports, there’s an option to use Mii characters, but the default option is a brand-new style of avatar.

Does this mean that we’ll start to see Miis showing up in more places again? Probably not. But it’s great to see how long these characters have endured for Nintendo. If you had told people at the start of the Wii era that Miis would continue to appear across various experiences for nearly two decades, most people probably would have balked at that suggestion!

