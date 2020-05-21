Nintendo Releases Brand-New Splatoon 2 Artwork to Celebrate This Weekend's Splatfest

This weekend, the first Splatoon 2 Splatfest in nearly a year will take place. To mark the occasion, Nintendo has released a brand-new piece of art, showcasing Pearl and Marina attacking one another with ketchup and mayonnaise. Nintendo has made a habit of releasing corresponding artwork with each Splatfest, but many fans could be forgiven for thinking they might not do so this time. After all, this is the second time Ketchup versus Mayonnaise has been done in a Splatfest, and the previous event already received a piece of art to go with it. Still, it's a great way to build hype for the upcoming competition!

The new art for the Splatfest can be seen below:

(Photo: Nintendo)

In the piece, each of the representatives can be seen with their corresponding condiment: Pearl is on Team Mayonnaise, while Marina is on Team Ketchup. During the event, the colored ink that players use will correspond to the team that they select, replacing the normal colors with white and red. In the original version of this Splatfest, Pearl and Team Mayonnaise took home the win by a 2-1 margin against Team Ketchup. Of course, that Splatfest was held early in the game's lifespan, and a lot has changed over the last three years. It will be interesting to see if the results are the same, this time around!

Of course, Splatoon 2 fans will likely be more interested in finding out what Nintendo's future plans for the franchise are, and whether or not the company plans on hosting any additional Splatfest competitions in the future. A "final" Splatfest, Order versus Chaos, was held last summer, but Nintendo opted to resurrect the concept, for an as-yet unexplained reason. Should this weekend's event prove popular enough, perhaps other previously held Splatfests will also return. The fact that Nintendo created new art just for this Splatfest can't be a bad sign!

Regardless, Splatoon 2 fans should be eager to participate in the festivities. The competitions have always been a big draw for the game, and players already seem eager to jump back in. The Ketchup versus Mayonnaise Splatfest will start on May 22nd at 3 p.m. PT and will end on May 24th at 3 p.m. PT.

Are you excited for this weekend's Splatfest? Do you hope to see Nintendo hold more in the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.