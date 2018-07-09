Nintendo Will Share More Details On Online Service Before Launch

Earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed it would be launching its online service for Nintendo Switch this September with very affordable monthly/yearly structures available and the promise of various services. That said, it still hasn’t answered lingering questions about some of its specifics.

But it looks like we’ll be getting answers before the service launches. During a meeting with shareholders today, Nintendo confirmed that it would be talking more about Nintendo Online before it goes live where fans will hopefully get the answers that they’re looking for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tatsumi Kimishima, who served as the company’s president for some time, noted, “We should be able to give you a little more information as we get closer to the official launch in September. Our aim is to provide consumers with variety of ways to play and the ability to use the system in a more convenient way. I will have to ask for your patience until we are ready to discuss any further details.”

From the sound of it, Nintendo might be planning a Nintendo Direct special towards the end of summer that not only confirms the details for Nintendo Online but could also be the place where more games are announced for release in 2018. This would make sense since its main releases for the rest of the year are mainly Super Mario Party and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Now the only question is when we’ll see that Nintendo Direct. Sometime in August, perhaps? That would make sense as the company could set it up to highlight fall and winter releases, as well as talking about how publishers could take advantage of the Nintendo Online service.

What we do know about the service has been laid out here. We do know that its $19.99 yearly membership fee is pretty good compared to other services on the market; and its promise of revolving classic games could be of interest to old-school gamers and new subscribers alike. But it’d be great to hear the extent of the service even further, as well as how it will tie in with more popular games like Splatoon 2.

We’ll let you know as soon as this information becomes available!