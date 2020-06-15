Nintendo Fans Love Pokemon Sword and Shield Slowpoke Joke

Nintendo fans have been getting their laughs in with a Slowpoke joke from Pokemon: Sword and Shield. The post came from the official Nintendo account for the United Kingdom. Someone posted a video of them playing fetch with their pink friend and the account decided to add some humor. Of course, the thing about all the Slowpoke evolutions is that they are very leisurely when doing anything. So, fetch might not have been the best choice, but that trainer didn’t mind. Other people assuredly got a kick out of the interaction. It’s so rare that a brand perfects a relatable post without overstepping its bounds. A lot of changes are coming to the Slowpoke tree, and this was a nice subtle way to bring attention to an old favorite.

This week brings the heavily anticipated Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC with Galarian Slower into the mix. The Psychic/Poison type Pokemon mixes up the expected design with Shelder on its arm instead of the tail. This creature can also use the shellfish Pokemon as a ranged weapon with poison goo. Shell Side Arm is a Poison-type move that can be learned by this brand new entry into the series. It lends Slowbro a chance to poison the enemy while inflicting physical or psychic damage depending on what will cause more damage. So, there will be something to work up to for this languid little Slowpoke in the video.

You are never getting that ball back https://t.co/OindIJn1pb — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) June 14, 2020

Check out the description for Sword and Shield below:

A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch™ system. Begin your adventure as a Pokémon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. Then embark on a journey in the new Galar region, where you’ll challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. Team up with three other players locally or online in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles* in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokémon known as Dynamax Pokémon.

Certain Pokémon can even Gigantamax to gain a new look and a powerful set of G-Max moves. But there’s more to being a champion than honing your battle skills: you can pick your own clothes and get a new hairdo while visiting the stores in town, so you can be the trainer you want to be. Throughout your journey, you’ll encounter newly discovered Pokémon as well as familiar ones that will look a little different in their new Galarian forms! For another way to level up your Pokémon, assign them Poké Jobs to complete, and for fun, you can even play with your Pokémon in Pokémon Camp!

Are you excited for Isle of Armor? Let us know in the comments! Check out the reactions below: