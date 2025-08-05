Nintendo Announces Another Presentation, And It’s Happening This Week

Last week, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on some of its plans for 2025 and beyond with a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. It seems the company isn’t finished showcasing its upcoming games, as a new presentation has been announced, and it’s happening later this week. An Indie World showcase will take place on Thursday, August 7th at 6 a.m. PT. The presentation will last for 15 minutes, and it will be streaming on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. Nintendo has confirmed that Thursday’s Indie World livestream will feature games coming to both the original Switch as well as Switch 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since this isn’t a full Nintendo Direct, fans should not expect to see any of Nintendo’s first-party games during the stream. While this likely means franchises such as Mario and Zelda won’t be anywhere to be seen during the Indie World show, there are still lots of exciting possibilities. There were some pretty notable games I expected to see during last week’s Partner Showcase that unfortunately were nowhere to be found.

image courtesy of nintendo

One possibility I mentioned in that article was Hollow Knight: Silksong. The oft-delayed sequel to the original Hollow Knight has been highly-anticipated for years now, and fans are getting restless waiting for new information. While it feels at this point like we’re never going to get an update, an end is likely in sight. We know for a fact that Silksong will be playable at Gamescom later this month. It’s entirely possible we could see the game on Thursday and maybe even get a release date, since it’s supposed to arrive before the end of 2025.

Another possibility I mentioned in my predictions for last week’s Partner Showcase was Hades II. While that game did not show up in that previous Nintendo Direct, it would fit nicely with an Indie World livestream. It’s possible we could see the game get a shadow drop during the presentation, and that would make a lot of fans of the original game pretty happy. There is some reason to believe it’s a possibility, as the game recently had achievements added to Steam and then quickly removed.

While indie game announcements don’t tend to generate the same level of hype we usually see surrounding a big Nintendo Direct, there are a lot of reasons that fans should be excited for Thursday’s show. Indie games really helped to flesh out the Switch library over the last eight years, and we’ve seen a lot of truly great indie games find an audience on Nintendo platforms. Unfortunately, there have also been a lot of indie games that haven’t made it to Switch due to the system’s lower abilities compared to other platforms. The release of Switch 2 could change that, and it will be interesting to see what ends up getting highlighted by Nintendo later this week.

What games do you want to see at the Indie World presentation? Do you think we’ll see some notable announcements during the show? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!