Nintendo Just Announced Price Changes for the US (And It’s Probably Bad News)

Update: As of 11 AM EDT, some retailers have updated pricing on Switch consoles and accessories. This article has been updated to reflect what we know about expected price increases on Nintendo products.

The ongoing tariff situation in the United States continues to evolve. And as it does, it’s impacting prices for all manner of goods – including game consoles. Pre-orders for the Switch 2 were even delayed while Nintendo worked out appropriate pricing for the console. Now, the company has confirmed plans to make some changes to pricing on the original Nintendo Switch and several other items “based on market conditions.” In other words, it’s probably not going to be good news.

Today, Nintendo announced that “Pricing for the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products will change” in the U.S., effective August 3rd. The statement does not confirm whether the “change” in question will be a price increase or decrease. However, some retailers have already updated pricing on Nintendo products, and it looks bleak.

The vague nature of the statement and referring to the change as an “adjustment” rather than a decrease likely means prices will go up, and now, it looks like that’s certainly the case. After all, President Trump’s August 1st trade deal deadline is up, and he recently announced plans for additional changes to tariffs. While Nintendo’s statement doesn’t directly mention the tariffs, “based on market conditions” largely implies this is at least part of the reason behind the change.

Which Nintendo Products Will Have Price Changes Come August 3rd

The price changes will mostly impact the original Nintendo Switch, but Switch 2 owners won’t be entirely unaffected. The Nintendo Switch models that will see price adjustments on August 3rd are listed below. Now that Target has updated its prices for these products, we’ve also noted the apparent price increase for each Nintendo console.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Likely $399.99 (previously $350)

Nintendo Switch – $339.99 (previously $300)

Nintendo Switch Lite – $229.99 (previously $200)

Along with the consoles, “select Nintendo Switch accessories” will also be impacted. But that’s not all. The price adjustments will also hit other Nintendo products, including:

Certain Nintendo Switch 2 accessories – $100 (previously $95)

Select amiibo – Change still TBD

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo – $110 (previously $100)

For now, the Nintendo Switch 2 itself will remain at its current price. Similarly, physical and digital games for both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 will not be impacted at this time. That said, the statement from Nintendo notes “price adjustments may be necessary in the future.”

In the post regarding price adjustments, Nintendo links to the US store for pricing information. As of now, those prices are still at the current rates. However, we’ll likely get official confirmation of these new prices come August 3rd. From the looks of it, even older Nintendo Switch products will be more expensive headed into the holiday season.

