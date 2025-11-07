Nintendo Report Is Bad News for Switch 1 Owners

When a new console comes out, many gamers fear it’s the beginning of the end for the prior gen. But for Nintendo Switch owners, the first few months of the Switch 2 haven’t been that bad. Although a few new games have been Switch 2 exclusives, many big titles are still coming out with both Switch and Switch 2 editions. That means major releases like Pokemon Legends: Z-A have still been available without the need to pay for a brand-new console. But Nintendo’s recent financial report might have some bad news about the future of new games on Switch 1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nintendo recently released a financial report full of details about the current and future state of the gaming company. This report detailed 10 upcoming games aimed at Switch 2, which is good news for those who’ve already adopted the new console. But if you were hoping to wait a little longer on that next-gen platform, Nintendo’s plans might be about to force your hand. In 2026, the company is largely switching its focus to developing for Switch 2.

Nintendo Is Going to Focus on Switch 2 Moving Forward

Image courtesy of Nintendo

It’s clear that Nintendo has several Switch 2 games in the works for next year. That makes sense, given that new games are the biggest draw for many players to adopt the console. The company reports that around 84% of former Switch 1 owners have now transitioned to the Switch 2. With so much of its consumer base already on board, Nintendo notes it is comfortable shifting its focus to developing for the Switch 2. After all, there’s not much incentive to keep releasing games for both the Switch and Switch 2 when the majority of people are already in for the newer model.

Furthermore, Nintendo notes that even titles released for Nintendo Switch since the launch of the Switch 2 are being largely played on the newer console. That means that this year’s slate of remaining Switch 1 releases may well be the last first-party titles released for the older console. In the report, Nintendo breaks down its Nintendo Switch titles planned for “October onward,” and there’s a noticeable lack of games for 2026.

The list includes Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which will release on December 4th for both Switch and Switch 2, as well as the highly anticipated cozy game, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. We also have Pokemon Champions, which is slated for release in 2026 as well. But from there, it looks like most new titles will be shifting to the Switch 2. Unless Nintendo has some more first-party games under wraps, it looks like this limited lineup could be the end of games that simultaneously release for Switch and Switch 2.

Image courtesy of Nintendo

That said, it’s not all bad news for the original Switch. Nintendo does note that its “business focus will shift to Nintendo Switch 2,” but the OG Switch isn’t dead yet. Even with the price of the older Switch consoles increasing, the prior gen console has “maintained a steady sales pace” even after the Switch 2 released. And that means that Nintendo plans to continue to make the Switch and related hardware, “if enough demand persists.” So while there may be fewer new first-party games on the older model, it isn’t losing full support from Nintendo just yet.

Shifting focus to the newer console makes sense for Nintendo, of course. But it’s still a bit disappointing for those who may not have an upgrade to the Switch 2 in the budget just yet. Hopefully, we’ll continue to see exciting new third-party games for Switch for a while yet.

Do you have a Switch 2 yet, or are you waiting to upgrade? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!