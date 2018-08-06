The Nintendo SNES Edition 3DS XL Prime Day Deal Is Back

During Amazon’s big Prime Day sale last month, the price of the Super Nintendo 3DS XL system with a SNES Super Mario Kart download bonus dropped to an all-time low of $149.99 ($50 off). Today, the deal came back! Grab one here with the discount as soon as you can.

The Nintendo SNES 3DS XL originally came to the U.S. as an Amazon exclusive last year, and sold out quickly. Odds are the same will happen here, so take advantage of this second opportunity deal while you can, as it could end at any time. The official description for the system can be found below.

“The New Nintendo 3DS XL system combines next-generation portable gaming with super-stable 3D technology and added control features. Take 3D photos, connect with friends, and enhance your gaming experiences with added amiibo support. The New Nintendo 3DS XL system plays all Nintendo DS games. Nintendo DS games will not appear in 3D. AC adapter sold separately. New Nintendo 3DS XL uses the same AC adapter as the Nintendo DSi, Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo 2DS systems. 3D Mode recommended for Ages 7+ Includes download code for Super Mario Kart (Super NES).”

If you want even more retro gaming goodness, keep in mind that both the NES Classic and SNES Classic Edition mini consoles are shipping from GameStop now at the standard prices. They are also on backorder from Amazon with shipping slated for Aug. 18.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.