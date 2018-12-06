Nintendo Hosting Special Game Awards Sale, Including Discounts On ‘Diablo III’ and More

With Nintendo set to reveal something huge during tonight’s The Game Awards (c’mon, Metroid Prime!), the company is pulling out all the stops to support the big event. And that includes a big Nintendo Switch sale, where you can grab some of its hit digital titles at a great price for a limited time.

Several hits are included in this sale, all of which you can see below. It even includes several new releases such as FIFA 19, NBA 2K19, and Diablo III: Eternal Collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nintendo is joining The Game Awards today in celebrating creative and technical excellence in the video game industry,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With discounts on several digital games in Nintendo eShop from Nintendo and our publishing partners around the world, many of which are nominated for awards in this year’s show, we are excited to be giving fans the opportunity to enjoy these celebrated games at a great value.”

The sale is going on later today, and will last through December 10 at 8:59 AM PDT.

The available deals are as follows:

There are some really great deals here, particularly with Yoku’s Island Express, which is a fun little sleeper; as well as Dead Cells and Overcooked! 2 going for a reasonable $19.99 apiece. And on top of that, you can pick up Diablo III: Eternal Collection for a great price, as well as Starlink: Battle For Atlas, which we consider one of this year’s bigger surprises.

You can also discover a few indies as well, like The Messenger, a loving ode to the classic action games of old; as well as Into the Breach and Banner Saga 3. And of course, it never hurts to save some room for Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Check out this sale while you can, because it won’t last long!