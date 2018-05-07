Nintendo Kicks Off Its Summer With New 2DS XL Commercials

Even though summer doesn’t officially kick off until next month, that isn’t stopping Nintendo from getting its celebration on early.

Along with a huge push at the Electronic Entertainment Expo that’s coming in just a few weeks, the publisher has also released a pair of new commercials that celebrate portable gaming, with several highlighted titles for the New Nintendo 2DS XL. These include mainly older titles, but they’re still fun and well worth playing wherever you may go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the first trailer, titled Best Summer Getaway Ever, you’ll see a glimpse at some of the hit titles for the system, including the hit Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon games; the classic racing game Mario Kart 7; and the multiplayer beat-em-up Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS. It’s a good variety of games, reminding you what’s available for purchase and/or download.

The other trailer, titled Turn Down Time Into Fun Time, features a couple more Nintendo 3DS games that can be played on the 2DS XL. The first is The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, the spiritual follow-up to the classic SNES favorite A Link To the Past; and the second is the platforming adventure Super Mario 3D Land. At the end, the commercial also reminds you that you can get the Nintendo 2DS bundles with New Super Mario Bros. 2 and Mario Kart 7 for only $79.99 apiece. Though the 2DS XL is a bit more expensive, they provide you with a way to enjoy summer on the go.

No word yet if Nintendo will continue to expand this campaign with the Nintendo Switch, but we don’t see why not — especially since Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze just came out; and Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition arrives next week.

For now, the 2DS and 2DS XL are great selections, with a variety of games available on both the physical and downloadable front. We highly suggest going with titles like Metroid: Samus Returns, Mario Kart 7 and Super Smash Bros., as well as Luigi’s Mansion and A Link Between Worlds. It all depends on what you like to play, but these are excellent starting choices.

The 2DS and 2DS XL are available now.