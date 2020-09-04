Nintendo Announces Super Mario 64 Puma Shoes

✖

Nintendo is releasing a PUMA collaboration as a part of the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary celebration going on for the rest of the year. The company rolled out the red carpet for the plumber this morning and the entire fanbase was celebrating the announcement of a brand new Super Mario 3D World port and a lengthy collection of the character’s adventures. For the people who would like to rep Nintendo in real life, the PUMA RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64 is there. Along with a bunch of other clothing options available for gamers wanting their fix in real life during this year-long celebration of Nintendo’s mascot.

Puma describes this take on the RS-Dreamer, “When it comes to dreaming, Nintendo takes first place. Name a bigger legend than the red-hat-rocking, bad-guy-stopping Mario™ – you can’t. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Nintendo to bring you the RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64™. They’re court ready with PUMA Hoops tech like ProFoam and high-abrasion rubber, and feature Super Mario 64™ design straight out of the iconic game. Put up video-game numbers while paying tribute to one of the biggest dreamers in the world. Never sleeping. Always dreaming. The game is never over.”

Ready to Super Jump for #SuperMario35? The RS-Dreamer #SuperMario 64 from @PUMAHoops is available for purchase starting tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/91l9ucB3FE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 3, 2020

This PUMA model is actually the signature sneaker of rapper J.Cole. He told Hypebeast about the logo and how he was influenced by the pursuit of dreams. His entire label and structure is based on his own struggles to make it in the music industry as an independent artist.

Cole explained, “When said out loud, all the best dreams sound crazy. Dreamer was created with the belief that, still, we must follow ours, no matter how unachievable they may seem to others.”

“Over the years, basketball shoes have progressed greatly in their level of technology and comfort but have strayed too far away from designs stylish enough for cultural relevancy” he added. “The Dreamer hopes to change that reality. The highest level of on-court performance meets the highest level of aesthetic design for daily wear. Once again, you can hoop in the same shoes you wore outside.”

The Super Mario 64 PUMA RS-Dreamer will be available on September 4 at 10 AM ET on PUMA’s website.

