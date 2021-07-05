Nintendo Celebrates Summer Holiday with Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo is bringing Super Mario Odyssey’s Seaside Kingdom to celebrate Summertime. On their official Twitter account, the company debuted another illustration of Mario in his swimming trunks from the game. Fans will remember the reveal of this particular costume sent the Internet into a tailspin because Mario didn’t have a shirt on. (There was also the fun of people discovering you could play fetch with the dogs running around the coastline.) Years ago, Nintendo mustered up quite a stir with a post using the Super Mario Sunshine era. Fans speculated that this could have been an incoming announcement, but it was just a fun wallpaper for people to use. Luckily, there hasn’t been an announcement of another 3D Mario since Odyssey, so there won’t be that fervor this time around.

Nintendo Switch, sunshine and friends are the best summer accessories! What games are you playing today? pic.twitter.com/k6YtWkBY7m — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 4, 2021

The game’s producer, Yoshiaki Koizumi, talked to Game Informer about DLC for the title. They were ready and willing to execute any cool ideas.

“There’s a lot of volume (in Super Mario Odyssey),” he told the outlet. “That was a big focus in development. Give the player tons to do. We pushed ourselves to create as much as we could. I can’t announce anything specifically today, but of course, if there was a really cool idea for us to do, then we would certainly be thinking about DLC.”

Are you still waiting on Odyssey 2? Let us know down in the comments!