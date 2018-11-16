Top ‘Super Smash Bros.’ Player Currently Investigated Over Shooting Threats to Rival

One Super Smash Bros. player known in the competitive gaming world is currently being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after threatening to shoot a rival player while currently banned for violent behavior.

According to The Blast, the Police Department responded a call made earlier in the week at a local competitive store. The call from Game Nest was spurred after screenshots were found online showing player Jacob “JK” Johnson making threats towards not only another gamer, but also to shop attendees at a whole. The threats in question included threatening to shoot everyone targeted.

If you are in the Las Vegas area please be careful, this guy @Richkid_jk is making claims of a mass shooting!!! ( allegedly ) these alleged leaked DMs are all over Twitter. pic.twitter.com/iLAzlzHagS — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) November 13, 2018

This is the same player that allegedly tried to run a few of his gaming competitors over with his car earlier in the year. He’s also been previously banned from the Game Nest for the incident and other similar acts of violence and aggression.

When confronted about the attempted vehicular manslaughter, he “apologised” and joked that it was simply a “bad publicity stunt” and that he was going to seek medical attention following the outburst. Now JK is back in the spotlight for another outburst of violence, though during a time when gun violence seems to be at its highest.

According to reports, the investigation is in full swing. The Blast states that a spokesperson for the Police Department told them that when the force arrived, the Super Smash Bros. player was already gone. Now, the search continues.

Needless to say, his latest stunt has awarded him a permanent ban from the shop and will seriously jeopardize his future in many untold ways. The Game Nest shop owner even mentioend that they were worried about his mental health, citing the pressure of being a “good competitor” as the reason behind JK’s mental declination.

“We always try and promote safety, not violence, and don’t allow guns in the store,” the owner says, adding “It’s a huge scare for us and a serious offense and even though I know some players might not take the threats seriously, we just can’t risk having him inside the store.”

As of right now, the investigation is ongoing.