Nintendo Stops Super Smash Bros. Melee Tournament Due to Copyright Claim
Nintendo has stopped a Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament citing a copyright claim and fans are very upset about the news. The Big House has provided entertainment for the Melee community over the years. The coronavirus pandemic caused the tourney to go online this year, and December was going to be a sight to see. But, now with Nintendo stepping in, all that has gone by the wayside in remarkable fashion. Basically, the company is saying that playing Melee by emulating it is the same as intellectual property theft. Gamers, fans, developers, and observers have pointed out that the net code for the game doesn’t exist and the pandemic has to be figured into the equation.
That edition of Super Smash Bros. hasn’t been in print since 2008, finding a Wii or Gamecube to run it means almost decade-old hardware now, and if the Wii or Gamecube were used to play, it would have to be on an older television. The entire idea is a fraught one for the future of game emulation and preservation. But, Nintendo is unfazed by the public outcries so far.
November 19, 2020
The Big House released a statement on Twitter explaining the situation: “The Big House is heartbroken to share we’ve received a cease and desist from Nintendo of America, Inc. to cancel our upcoming online event. We were informed we do not have permission to host or broadcast the event, primarily due to the usage of Slippi. Sadly, all our competitions are affected. We are forced to comply with the order and cancel The Big House Online for both Melee and Ultimate. Refund information will be sent shortly. We apologize to all those impacted.”
Once the news began to spread, Nintendo also offered their own statement to the media. “Nintendo appreciates the love and the dedication the fighting game community has for the Super Smash Bros. series. We have partnered with numerous Super Smash Bros. tournaments in the past and have hosted our own online and offline tournaments for the game, and we plan to continue that support in the future. Unfortunately, the upcoming Big House4 tournament announced plans to host an online tournament for Super Smash Bros. Melee that requires use of illegally copied versions of the game in conjunction with a mod called “Slippi” during their online event. Nintendo therefore contacted the tournament organizers to ask them to stop. They refused, leaving Nintendo no choice but to step in to protect its intellectual property and brands. Nintendo cannot condone or allow piracy of its intellectual property.”
In this time of social isolation, a nearly 19yo game called Super Smash Bros Melee connects a community of tens of thousands of people worldwide
We created Slippi so we could play the game we love online, but once again business threatens to destroy what we've built#FreeMelee https://t.co/5Ku4lUdiN3— Bobby Scar (@bobbyscar) November 19, 2020
I quit my job as a senior software engineer in March to pursue full-time content around the game I love. I wanted to believe in the scene and community.
This is hard for me. I'm sorry if it's impacting my commentary today.#FreeMelee— Toph (@toph_bbq) November 19, 2020
The fact that I'm even afraid to say something right now shows you how messed up this is.
We've dedicated 10+ years of our lives to this scene. They've made millions off our blood, sweat, & tears. We've done it ALL while feeling like we have targets on our backs.#FreeMelee— GimR (@VGBC_GimR) November 19, 2020
Never done this before but drastic situations needs drastic measures!@Ninja @MrBeastYT
Even though I have never meet either of you our paths have sort of crossed in the past still.
I hope you both can help a grassroots community in need and join us and say#FreeMelee https://t.co/CBP6VeFBAw— Adam Lindgren (@ArmadaUGS) November 19, 2020
Whatever the challenge, Melee has ALWAYS pulled through. Now is the time for that magic again. Please rally together and support everyone using #freemelee so we can protect our wonderful game and let it grow!
Melee forever!!!— Kevin Nanney (@PPMD) November 19, 2020
Nintendo will use the player brands built through our own grassroot efforts to promote their new games. Then, not only do they not help us grow, they actively prevent us from growing on our own.
So tired of this company. #freemelee— HugS (@HugS86) November 19, 2020
Tweet #FreeMelee
Thanks :)— Joseph Marquez (@C9Mang0) November 19, 2020
all of my friends, income, & entire livelihood are due to melee
without melee i have literally nothing & i know im not the only one
its unbelievably fucked that nintendo goes out of their way to kill our community time and time again when its helped so many people #freemelee— EMG | moky (@moky_dokie) November 19, 2020