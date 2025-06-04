Here’s How to Buy a Nintendo Switch 2 Without a Pre-Order

Let’s be honest — getting your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order was a huge challenge. From sites crashing to inventories going bone-dry in the span of a few minutes, the pre-orders tested the sheer will and determination of many Nintendo fans. With the Switch 2 launch day creeping up on June 5th, the conversation around the latest Nintendo console is only going to get louder from here. If you are anxious about getting the next Nintendo system without a pre-order, don’t fret, as we’ve got just what you need to solve your Switch 2-less problems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are many retailers, including Target, GameStop, and Best Buy, that will have the Nintendo Switch 2 available on launch day for those who didn’t pre-order a console. Some of these can be a bit tedious, but considering this is one of the most anticipated gaming consoles of the year, there’s a method behind the Nintendo madness.

Target

Target will have in-store and online options for the Nintendo Switch 2. To coordinate a smoother process, Target will host in-store celebrations on launch day, featuring a queuing station for all hopeful buyers. Reserving your Switch 2 can be done in-store with a physical or digital ticket given to you at the entrance, so your best bet is to get there at least 30 minutes before it opens. Target is looking to have a surplus of consoles on hand, but there’s no telling if they’ll have any left at the end of the day. Online purchases will be available from midnight to 8 am on June 6th.

Walmart

Walmart will have in-store and online options for the Nintendo Switch 2. There are no current plans for in-store events on launch day. With the recent Walmart pre-order cancellations, there’s no telling if this will affect in-store inventory for the Switch 2. The store opens at 7am, which could give buyers a chance to snag a console early before the morning rush. Online orders open at midnight on June 5th. The best option is to go to the store, as many will purchase their console online.

Best Buy

Best Buy will have an in-store option for the Nintendo Switch 2. The retailer will host a late-night store opening at midnight for select locations only until 2am. For those who attend the event, customers have a chance to receive a Nintendo commemorative coin. As for the Switch 2 supply, Best Buy will fulfill pre-orders first, so it’s first-come, first-served afterwards. With limited supply, the best chance of getting a console is by arriving Wednesday evening for the event. There will be a separate line for non-pre-order customers. No online plan has been set yet.

GameStop

GameStop will have in-store and online options for the Nintendo Switch 2. The store has confirmed that they will have more consoles available on June 5th and will host a Midnight Release event at select stores. Buyers can test their luck by going to the store at 3pm on June 4th to get any Switch 2 consoles that are available outside of the pre-orders. For those who can secure a console, the pick-up time will be before midnight. Inventory might be minimal the next day, so the safest bet is to go early. GameStop hasn’t announced its online plans, but be on the lookout at midnight on June 5th.

Nintendo

Nintendo will have in-store and online options for the Nintendo Switch 2. The NYC and San Francisco stores will open on June 5th at midnight. To get a Switch 2 at these locations from June 5th to June 16th, buyers must register for a Warp Pass, which can be done with a Nintendo Account. Those selected from the drawing will attend a session to purchase the console. Online details have yet to be announced, but you can find out availability by registering your interest on the Nintendo website.

Costco

Costco will have in-store and online options for the Nintendo Switch 2. Costco didn’t do pre-order sales, which means that it will have more consoles on deck on June 5th. Stores open at 10am, so the best chance of getting one on launch day is to go early. The store will offer a Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, which includes a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Individual Membership. Buyers need a Costco membership to purchase in-store or online.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club will have in-store and online options for the Nintendo Switch 2. Sam’s Club did have pre-orders, so it might be hard to tell how much inventory of consoles it’ll have. The store will offer the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle. Buyers need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase in-store or online.

Staples

Staples will have an in-store option for the Nintendo Switch 2. This might be the best bet at securing a console, as many people are unaware that Staples sells consoles. At select stores only, the Switch 2 system will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that the stores will have the consoles on June 5th, so check with your local store to verify the inventory arrival date.

While there’s no guarantee that these methods will work in your favor, as there are many factors that go into this process, there’s no need to count yourself out just yet. If you are concerned as to whether your local retailer will have any consoles available, contact them to get the latest details on Nintendo Switch 2 inventory and arrival dates.