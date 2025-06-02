This Is Your Best Bet For Nintendo Switch 2 Restocks On June 5th

At this point, the new gaming console launch process should be frustratingly familiar. First, a new console (in this case the Nintendo Switch 2) launches in pre-order and sells out in a heartbeat. That’s followed by random restocks that also sell out in a heartbeat. Now the second phase in the process is about to begin with the infamous launch day drop. For the Switch 2, you can expect that a small number of consoles will be spread between brick-and-mortar retailers and, in some cases, their online counterparts on June 5th. Frankly, your chances of scoring one on launch day aren’t great, but here’s what you need to know to improve your odds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We expect that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be restocked at several major retailers, though it appears that Walmart has had the lion’s share of console availability thus far. That said, the retailer has confirmed with Comicbook that customers can shop Nintendo Switch 2 consoles and accessories online starting on June 4th / 5th at 9pm PT / 12 a.m. ET. So, make sure to sign into your account and be ready and waiting ahead of the launch with the following links ready to go:

Nintendo Switch 2 Consoles:

Nintendo Switch 2 System ($449.00) – See at Walmart

($449.00) – See at Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle ($499.00) – See at Walmart

($499.00) – See at Walmart Amazon has not officially sold Nintendo Switch 2 consoles thus far, but keep an eye on this Amazon page just in case there’s a surprise. Many gamers might not expect Amazon to have the console, so if it happens you might be able to take advantage. Just make sure that the console is being sold by Amazon directly and not a third party.

Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories and Games:

Now, the other predictable aspect of all this is that there will be a lot of unhappy customers left in the wake of this launch. You can also expect to see news about order cancellations along with another round of random restocks leading up to the point when supply starts meeting demand, which we hope will come in time for the 2025 holiday season. The ongoing tariff situation is the only factor that’s unique to the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, which might heighten the sense of urgency for people that would otherwise be patient.

If you are a fan of the good old-fashioned midnight brick-and-mortar launch, Walmart has noted that Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, games, and accessories will also be available at Walmart Supercenters at 12am ET on June 5th. Look for the the console to launch in limited quantities at retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, Target, Costco, and Sam’s Club as well.