Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals When Preorders Go Live

A Nintendo Direct took place this morning, but if you were hoping for more information on Nintendo Switch 2, you might have come away disappointed. Today’s livestream focused exclusively on games releasing for the current system. Thankfully, there isn’t much time left until we all learn more about Switch 2, as a dedicated Nintendo Direct will take place on Wednesday, April 2nd. It appears that same day will see preorders go live through various retailers. Best Buy Canada‘s website initially listed that date, but has since removed the page. However, not before it was noticed by Nintendo Everything.

At this time, there has been no indication what the price will be for Nintendo Switch 2. The base model for the current Nintendo Switch launched in 2017 at $299. It’s a safe bet the new system will see some kind of jump, but there are a lot of concerns about how tariffs might drive the price up. Nintendo is well-aware of these concerns, and has indicated that it’s looking at ways to avoid resulting price increases. However, it remains to be seen how successful the company might be in that regard.

the new mario kart is the only first-party switch 2 game revealed thus far

Of course, one of the biggest questions surrounding the system is how easy it will be to come by. Unfortunately, a lot of video game consoles tend to be targets for resellers, which is something we saw in a big way when the PlayStation 5 released back in 2020. Nintendo platforms have been no stranger to price hikes on sites like eBay, either; the Wii was very hard to come by when it launched back in 2006. Everyone is hoping there will be enough quantity to meet demand this year, but it’s likely the console will be tough to come by in the initial months.

Thankfully, we should have all these answers and a lot more next week. Right now, we don’t even know what the system’s launch lineup will consist of, though it’s a pretty safe bet that the next Mario Kart will be arriving alongside the system. The game, which fans are tentatively calling “Mario Kart 9,” was showcased briefly alongside the console when it was officially revealed back in January. Presumably, Mario Kart will be the system’s big launch game, and we can probably expect to see 1-2 smaller first-party games from Nintendo, as well as some titles from third-party partners.

It’s been a very long wait for Nintendo Switch 2. After 8 years, Nintendo fans are ready and excited to see what the future holds for the company. If you’re planning to preorder the console, you should keep a close eye on the websites for retailers like Best Buy and Target on April 2nd. Hopefully consoles end up in the hands of fans, rather than those looking to flip them!

Do you plan on preordering a Switch 2? Are you excited for next week's Nintendo Direct?