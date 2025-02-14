Nintendo Switch 2 Console Reportedly Selling for Nearly $40K on Black Market

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been highly anticipated with multiple leaks and rumors surrounding the console before Nintendo officially revealed it. No release date has been set, but Nintendo did confirm a Direct dedicated to the Nintendo Switch 2 would be held on April 2nd, giving fans a more in-depth look at the sequel console and likely what titles they can expect at launch and beyond. However, many are eager to get their hands on it early, and apparently, one leaker is giving those a chance to get their hands on Nintendo’s upcoming console early, but it comes at quite a high cost.

This opportunity comes from a black market type of operation, with a leaker selling the chance to test the console and perhaps even buy it.

A Chinese CAD model leaker reportedly has an actual Nintendo Switch 2 console and is selling it via a black market. The price is broken down individually for the Nintendo Switch 2 Dock, Joy-Cons, and Tablet, totaling out to around $39,780 for everything after conversions. The seller also states Pro Controllers for the Nintendo Switch 2 would be available next week.

This information comes from a series of texts, with some in English and the rest in Chinese. The texts indicate there is some legitimacy to the seller, as they have a previous track record of selling technology and products before official street dates.

While there is some evidence supporting this seller suggesting someone may have their hands on a Nintendo Switch 2, it is important to remember it may not be true. Rumors and leaks should always be treated with skepticism, and this may be an example of a false report or scam.

If a Nintendo Switch 2 is out in the wild, it would be huge, especially considering how strict Nintendo is with confidentiality and breaking street dates. The Nintendo Switch 2 has been heavily leaked even prior to its reveal, and if reports of in-house sentiment are accurate, Nintendo has not been happy about it.

Nintendo’s official reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 has only increased the hype and fervor surrounding the upcoming console. Speculation has turned to what games will be on the console and how powerful it will be. Nintendo is hosting events where players can check out the console in person, which will be a good chance to see the console for oneself.

Another point of speculation is the price point for the Nintendo Switch 2. Many feared it would be priced way beyond what the original Nintendo Switch launched at. Reports have come in that it would be modestly priced, with some retailers supposedly leaking the price for the Nintendo Switch 2.

While the price being asked for via the black market for the Nintendo Switch 2 is astronomical, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Scalpers are notorious for purchasing excessive numbers to resell for huge markups, and this doesn’t appear to be any different. Nintendo has made plans to ensure there would be plenty of Nintendo Switch 2s at launch, but this is a reminder of what can happen when there isn’t enough quantity or a chance to get it early comes up.