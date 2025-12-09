Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 Update 21.1.0 Released With Patch Notes

A new update for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 consoles has today gone live around the globe. Just a couple of weeks back, Nintendo let loose new firmware patches for both of its platforms to close out November. While these console updates didn’t do a whole lot, they did notably fix one major error that was tied to the Switch and Switch 2 that users had been complaining about. Now, another such update has released for Switch hardware, and it happens to do even less than this previous patch.

Downloadable now, update version 21.1.0 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 is an incredibly small one. The patch merely looks to make “system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.” Other than this, Nintendo hasn’t done anything else to Switch or Switch 2 at this moment that users will be able to notice when booting up the platform.

Image courtesy of Nintendo

While it might be odd to see such a small update released for Switch and Switch 2, anyone who has been in the Nintendo ecosystem for a long time knows that patches like this are pretty common. In fact, most Switch updates throughout the platform’s history have done nothing more than make “stability improvements” to the machine. This isn’t the first update of this type that has come about for Switch hardware and it definitely won’t be the last.

In all likelihood, this could end up being the final update that Nintendo releases for Switch and Switch 2 in 2025. Most video game companies tend to go on break around this time of the year for the holiday season and don’t return until early January. As such, if you have a specific issue with the Switch or Switch 2 that you’re hoping to see resolved soon, you’ll likely have to keep waiting until 2026 to see it rectified.

