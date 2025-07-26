New Nintendo Direct Reportedly Revealing PS2 Remake on Switch 2

A new Nintendo Direct is supposedly happening soon, according to a variety of sources. And at this Nintendo Direct it is supposedly going to be revealed that one of 2024’s best games — a remake of a classic PS2 game — is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, or at least that is what a new tease from a leaker suggests. The new tease comes from a leaker well-known within Atlus and Sega circles called “lolilolailo.” And this person has the attention of Atlus and Sega fans because they have had some accurate scoops in the past.

To this end, the leaker recently teased — when asked about games showing up at the rumored Nintendo Direct supposedly happening soon — “I’ll tell you there are many obvious ports coming, for instance,” followed by “keep reloading the news feed.”

For non-Persona fans this tease may mean nothing, but Persona fans have taken it to mean Persona 3 Reload is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch or both. Right now, it is available on every other modern platform. Why is this assumed to be what is being teased? Well, because of the leaker’s reputation and the “reloading” phrasing.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is a 2024 remake of 2006’s Persona 3, a PS2 exclusive, at least at the time of its original release. Persona 3 Reload was one of 2024’s best games, as evident by its 89 on Metacritic, so it would be a nice get for the new Nintendo console.

“Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour ‘hidden; between one day and the next,” reads an official synopsis of the game. “Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.”

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Everything here is unofficial and also subject to change, assuming it is accurate. So far, none of the implicated parties — Atlus, Sega, nor Nintendo — have been drawn out for comment. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly, but there is currently no reason to expect any change on this front.

