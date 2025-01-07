Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals First Look at the New Dock

While the Nintendo Switch 2 has yet to be officially unveiled, a number of leaked images of the console have made their way online. Following leaked images of the Joy-Cons and the system’s motherboard, we now have a look at an updated dock. The latest leak comes from Laura Kate Dale, who has had a lot of accurate leaks over the years, first revealing the existence of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle on the original Switch. According to Laura, the image was provided by “a trusted source.” She also revealed that the system will be accompanied by a 60w charger, and the current charger “won’t be suitable for use powering the Switch 2 when docked.”

In a post on X/Twitter, Dale noted that the image “lends credibility to rumours that it’ll run a lot better docked than handheld, by using extra power to AI Upscale graphics.” Images of the leaked dock can be found in the Bluesky post embedded below.

This is a new photo I have recieved from a trusted source showing a Switch 2 Dock, featuring visible input and output voltage information (other information obscured).In addition, I have learned that the Switch 2 ships with a 60W charger for use with the dock. — Laura Kate Dale – LauraKBuzz (@laurakbuzz.bsky.social) 2025-01-07T10:48:36.384Z

As with all of the leaks we’ve seen lately, readers are advised to take this one with a grain of salt. Until Nintendo decides to actually pull back the curtain on its Switch successor, we really have no way of knowing what’s real and what’s not. That having been said, a lot of these leaks seem legitimate, and if Nintendo really is planning to release its Switch successor within the next six months or so, it makes sense that we’d see leaks making their way online.

While we’ve seen a lot of images of the console itself, it’s worth noting that we’ve heard nothing about software, or a launch lineup. We’ve gotten hints from third-party developers about their plans for Nintendo’s new system, and we know that it will have some form of backwards compatibility with current Switch software. There’s good reason to suspect that the console will release with either a new Mario Kart, or a new 3D Mario. It’s also possible we could see Switch 2025 games like Metroid Prime 4 and Pokemon Legends: Z-A given releases on both systems, as we’ve seen in the past with games like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (released on GameCube, and as a Wii launch title) and Breath of the Wild (released on Wii U, and as a Switch launch title).

Hopefully all of these leaks will convince Nintendo to fully reveal the system sooner, rather than later. We know it’s going to happen at some point between now and the end of March, but there have been no announcements about an exact date; we don’t even know if it will actually be called “Switch 2!” Even if a lot of the leaks we’ve seen over the last few weeks all prove to be accurate, it still doesn’t offer us anything near a complete picture. Nintendo could finally put all of this speculation to rest, but the company continues to wait for the right time, whenever that might be.

