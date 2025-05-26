Nintendo Switch 2 Could Get Another Big EA Game

Electronic Arts has never been the best when it comes to supporting Nintendo systems. This has been true for decades, though the situation started to improve on Switch. With a new system around the corner, it seems EA and its subsidiaries are looking to bring a lot more games to Nintendo Switch 2. Split Fiction will be available on the system on day one, and both EA Sports FC and Madden NFL have been announced for release as well. However, it seems there might be even more to look forward to. In an interview with Traxion (via Nintendo Life), F1 25 creative director Gavin Cooper addressed the possibility of the racing series making its way to Switch 2.

“We need some smart people to look at it and see what the console can actually do and whether it’s actually a good fit for the kind of experience that F1 is,” Cooper told Traxion. “We’ll certainly be having those conversations internally, but there’s nothing we can talk about at this point.”

f1 25 will be released by EA and Codemasters on may 30th

This doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll be seeing F1 25 on the system in the immediate future; for the time being, the game is only confirmed to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. That said, Codemasters sounds open to the possibility, and that’s worth noting. The developer released just one game on Switch during the system’s lifespan, and that was a port of Grid Autosport all the way back in 2019. We’ll have to wait and see if anything actually comes of this, but that openness does show just how much EA’s overall approach to Nintendo has shifted.

Beyond the F1 series, there are a lot of EA games that would make sense on Switch 2. The NHL series in particular would be a nice fit, given how few hockey games have been released on Switch over the last eight years. Fans of the sport have been forced to make do with the (very fun) Super Blood Hockey, but there hasn’t been a game that actually features the NHL license. EA’s Star Wars Jedi games would make a lot of sense on the system, and have been frequently rumored for Switch 2. The Sims franchise would also make sense based on Switch 2’s new Joy-Con mouse controls.

Hopefully EA will have a lot more Switch 2 announcements to come. The system is set to be released next week, and rumors suggest that we could be getting a Nintendo Direct presentation around that same time. If that is the case, we can probably expect some announcements from third-party publishers, in addition to Nintendo. EA could have some new games to show off, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see how things play out.

Are you happy to see EA putting more support behind Switch 2? Which of the publisher’s games would you like to see on the system? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!