Next Nintendo Direct Reportedly Happening Very Soon

Nintendo fans already have a lot to look forward to over the next few weeks, and it seems like there’s going to be even more to celebrate. If rumors are to be believed, a new Nintendo Direct will be happening in the very near future. According to Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe (via the Famiboards), better known as the leaker PH Brazil, a Nintendo Direct will take place either during the week of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, or the week after. Unfortunately, the leaker did not offer any details about what will be shown. However, we probably have some idea what to expect, based on what we already know.

During last month’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, several games were revealed for release this year. Of the first-party games shown, only Mario Kart World, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, and Donkey Kong Bananza were given firm release dates. That leaves Drag x Drive, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Kirby Air Riders, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment all without set dates, even as most (or all) should be arriving sometime this year. A Direct presentation around or after the Switch 2 launch would give Nintendo a chance to show more attention to the games releasing later this year, and potentially announce more.

As with any leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt, pending an official announcement. That said, there’s additional reason to suspect that we’ll be getting a Nintendo Direct in June. Following the collapse of E3, the video game industry as a whole has embraced June as a month to shore up plans for the second half of the year, and tease things to come in the months beyond. Nintendo is no exception, and has used the month of June to announce big plans. Last year’s June Direct saw the surprise announcements of Mario & Luigi: Brothership and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, a pair of games that were released just a few months later.

Given Nintendo’s current lineup, it’s hard to imagine getting any surprises for 2025 in terms of first-party releases; assuming a monthly release schedule for the games announced thus far, the year is looking pretty dense. That doesn’t mean we won’t see anything announced by third-parties though, and it’s possible we could get hints about next year. At the moment, we don’t really know what to expect in 2026. With a new Mario movie set to be released next April, it’s possible Nintendo will look to capitalize with a new 3D Mario game, or a follow-up to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Some announcements for the current Switch are also possible, including more remasters of older games. Recent trademark filings might have revealed some plans for just that.

Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5th, so if there really is going to be a Direct that week, we should hear about it very soon. Even if it doesn’t happen until further into the month, Nintendo fans shouldn’t have any shortage of stuff to enjoy with the new console launch finally happening. It’s been a long time since a new Nintendo system was released, and there seems to be a lot of excitement surrounding this one.

