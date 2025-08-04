Nintendo Fixes 5 Games for the Switch 2

It’s no secret that Nintendo Switch 2 has had some compatibility issues with games released on the original Switch. The vast majority of games work on the new system without problems; in many cases, they actually run better than they did before. However, there are still some games that are unplayable, or face specific issues when played on Nintendo Switch 2. Thankfully, that list continues to shrink. As reported by Nintendo Everything, five more games have now been updated, ensuring that they now run smoothly on the new system. The full list of patched games can be found below:

Cotton Reboot High Tension

D.C.III: Da Capo III – Plus Story

DarkStar One: Nintendo Switch Edition

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless

Vagante

We’ve seen a lot of problems with Switch 1 games resolved over the last two months, and that’s pretty impressive considering just how many games have been released for the system over the last eight years. Lack of compatibility is bound to cause frustration for anyone hoping to continue playing some of their existing library on Nintendo Switch 2. The system’s most notable games are all working just fine at this point; you’re probably not going to have any problems with games like Splatoon 3 or Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, the reality is that there are a lot of other great games people want to continue to access, especially if they decided to sell off their original Switch.

On top of Nintendo’s own fixes, some developers are also taking advantage of the jump to Switch 2. Square Enix recently announced a free upgrade path for Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake on Switch 2, improving the visuals and performance of the Switch 1 game. Sega also revealed that Yakuza Kiwami is not only getting a Switch 2 version later this year, but there will also be an upgrade path for the version released last year. There are a lot of opportunities for developers to similarly upgrade their games now that Switch 2 is available, including some notable games that simply did not perform on the same level they did on PlayStation or Xbox platforms.

Given the cost of Nintendo Switch 2, there’s a big incentive to fix and improve older games. Most of the people spending $500 on a Mario Kart World or Pokemon Legends: Z-A bundle aren’t going to want to buy a whole new set of games; carrying over an existing library is one of the biggest incentives to buy a new video game system. Hopefully the list of games with issues will continue to shrink, and we’ll see even more games upgraded to take advantage of everything Switch 2 has to offer. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what games get fixed in the coming weeks and months.

