First Nintendo Switch 2 Game Potentially Leaked (And It’s Not What We Expected)

The Nintendo Switch 2 — the next console from Nintendo — is expected to release sometime next year. Right now, rumored games for it include a new Mario Kart, a new 3D Mario, a new Animal Crossing, new Pokemon games, Metroid Prime 4, and the return of Donkey Kong and Star Fox. In addition to this, installments in series like The Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem, Kirby, Super Smash Bros, and Xenoblade Chronicles seem likely. New additions in less frequented series such as F-Zero, Luigi’s Mansion, Pikmin, and Detective Pikachu could be on the table as well. There are also the countless Mario spin-offs such as Mario Party and the Mario sports games in play. And then there are even dormant series Nintendo could revive such as Wave Race or Kid Icarus. None of these games are the aforementioned leaked game though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, one user relays word that Nintendo recently uploaded a 4K trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch port of Hello Kitty Island Adventure via the official Nintendo YouTube channel. And as they point out, Nintendo doesn’t upload many 4K trailers to its YouTube channel. This is partially — and probably — because the Nintendo Switch can’t do 4K.

More than this, as the user points out, the gameplay in the trailer doesn’t look upscaled, but appears to be native 4K. To this end, some are speculating this is a Nintendo Switch 2 port in disguise.

The problem with this theory — and potential leak — is that this is not the first time a 4K trailer for a Nintendo Switch game has been uploaded to the Nintendo YouTube channel. It is not common, but it happens. This doesn’t discredit the part about the gameplay not looking upscaled, and thus surely not representative of the product on Nintendo Switch. This in turn suggests that is supposed to be representative of the build being built out for the Nintendo Switch 2. This is interesting speculation, but only speculation. As for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, it is currently slated for a “2025” release, so the timing could line up.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this speculation in any capacity, nor the developer behind the game in question. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

For more coverage on the upcoming Nintendo console — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.