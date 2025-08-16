Nintendo Switch Exclusive Game Only $4.79 for 24 Hours

A Nintendo Switch exclusive game is only $4.79 for roughly the next 24 hours. This is obviously a lowest price ever for the Nintendo Switch game, which came out in 2017. 2017 was eight years ago, so this price point may seem not all that surprising, as games of this age are regularly discounted to the ballpark of this price point. However, major Nintendo Switch exclusives games, whether from Nintendo itself or one of its partners, very rarely get even mediocre discounts, let alone an 88% discount.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, right now that is exactly the discount for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. The deal though does not come directly from the Nintendo eShop, so many Nintendo fans will no doubt have missed it.The new Nintendo Switch deal, which is set to expire on August 17, comes the way of Humble. Consequently, those after retail copies of this Nintendo Switch game, which do exist, will find nothing of value here because this Humble deal is for a Nintendo eShop digital code of the Nintendo Switch game. Meanwhile, there is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version of this game, however, the Nintendo Switch version is playable on Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility.

Sequel Also on Sale

Not only is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle on sale for $4.79 on Humble, but its 2022 sequel, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, is also on sale. To this end, it is on sale at Best Buy for 74% off, which means it is on sale for $15.49. Similarly, it is $16.19 at Target right now. We do not know how long either of these deals are going to be available for though. Meanwhile, this pair of deals are for physical copies of the games, unlike the deal for its predecessor, which is digital only.

Play video

One of 2017’s Best Nintendo Switch Games

There are a few reasons that make this deal notable for Nintendo Switch users. For one, as noted, it is very rare for Nintendo Switch exclusive games to be discounted to anywhere near this price. To this end, you can’t find another Mario game even remotely close to this price.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is just one of the best strategy games on Nintendo Switch, and one of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2017. We scored it a perfect 5/5 back at release and, even if you don’t take our word for it, the game maintains an 85 on Metacritic – not to mention securing Best Strategy Game at The Game Awards the year of its release.

Those worried about the Rabbids aspect of this crossover gam, meanwhile, should note that Ubisoft actually blends Rabbids and Mario together quite well in the game. Meanwhile, while the idea of tactical gameplay may be daunting to those who don’t play strategy games often, it shouldn’t be because it is a pretty mainstream experience that is very easy to learn and get into.

The games are also notable because they mark the last time these characters might crossover – as chances of a Sparks of Hope sequel seem to have gone cold; though, the development team is still hoping some future collaboration with Nintendo might be possible in the future. For that reason, fans who are interested in the concept should probably just pick these ones out rather than holding out for a near-future sequel release.