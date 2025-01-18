Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Games Reportedly Include 2024 GOTY Nominee

Nintendo Switch 2 launch window games are set to include a 2024 Game of the Year nominee, according to a new report. After months and months of leaks, Nintendo finally revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 this week. While the reveal featured the first official look at the console, and a new Mario Kart game, featuring a controversial change to Donkey Kong, it did not feature the Nintendo Switch 2 release date nor the Nintendo Switch 2 price. And there were no Nintendo Switch 2 games revealed other than the aforementioned new Mario Kart.

In the absence of official information, there is plenty of unofficial information. For example, the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 has reportedly been revealed. Meanwhile, a “launch window” game has also supposedly been revealed, and it’s one of last year’s best games.

Last year at The Game Awards, the Game of the Year nominees were as follows: Astro Bot, Black Myth: Wukong, Balatro, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Metaphor: ReFantazio. Of these games, Astro Bot ended up taking home Game of the Year. Unfortunately, this is not the game supposedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2. While it would be fitting for the platform, it’s a PlayStation game, and thus unlikely to ever come to the Nintendo Switch 2 or any other platform other than perhaps PC. What is supposedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2 is Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Developed by Atlus — the studio best known for the Persona series — and published by Sega, Metaphor: ReFantazio debuted on October 11, 2024 as a brand new fantasy RPG series. Upon release, it notably garnered a 94 on Metacritic, making it the joint highest-rated game of 2024, a title it shares with Astro Bot and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Coupling the immense critical reception, it notably sold one million units at launch, making it the fastest-selling game from Atlus to date.

Right now, Metaphor: ReFantazio is available via PC, PS4, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It is not available via the Nintendo Switch, but it’s coming to Nintendo Switch 2, according to Nintendo insider PH Brazil. More specifically, it is supposedly a “launch window” game.

Now, PH Brazil has proven reliable in the past, hence why people take his scoops with interest. However, he has also been off the mark on more than one occasion in the past as well. In other words, take this new information with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Nintendo, Atlus or Sega — have commented on this new rumor. We don’t expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

