Xbox Boss Confirms Games Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 will indeed feature Xbox games. Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the most anticipated pieces of hardware this decade. Nintendo is one of the most respected video game companies out there having made incredible games and consoles for decades now. There was a period where it was looking like Nintendo had lost its mainstream appeal thanks to the failure of the Wii U, but it proved that was anything but true with the incredibly innovative Nintendo Switch. Nintendo set a new standard for gaming by releasing a handheld that was powerful enough to play AAA console games and also connect to the TV.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nintendo Switch is still fairly underpowered compared to a lot of hardware, but it was a great starting place and allowed other companies to take notes and make things like the Steam Deck. While there are a lot of rumors out there about the Nintendo Switch 2, we still don’t know how powerful it actually is. It’s expected to be comparable to a PS4 Pro, which isn’t too bad given a lot of games are still coming out on PS4 every year. A proper deep dive into the Nintendo Switch 2 is slated for April, but Nintendo wanted to come out and reveal the console sooner than that to whet appetites. All we officially know is what it looks like and that it will have a new Mario Kart game.

Xbox Games Confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

nintendo switch 2

However, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed rumors that Xbox games will come to Nintendo Switch 2. Speaking on Gamertag Radio, Spencer noted that he reached out to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa to congratulate him on the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 and that he was thankful they gave the console a bigger screen for his eyes. He spoke highly of Nintendo’s achievements and innovations while also confirming that Xbox looks forward to supporting Nintendo Switch 2 with its own games. As of right now, specific titles have not been officially confirmed, but there are a lot of rumors about what games may be included.

An insider known as NateTheHate, who correctly leaked the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal date ahead of time, previously noted that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is planned for Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 later this year. Other rumors indicate Gears of War, Fallout 4, Diablo 4, and more are also planned for Nintendo Switch 2. As of right now, all parties are remaining tight-lipped on the matter, but if true, it would make Xbox one of the biggest publishers for Nintendo Switch 2 out the gate. There’s a massive library of games on Xbox that would be really fun if made playable natively on a handheld.

Phil Spencer also recently stated that Starfield is unlikely to stay exclusive to Xbox, which means it could come to Nintendo Switch 2 if the console has the power. Although it’s not necessarily surprising to see Xbox making its games available elsewhere after years of slowly moving away from exclusives, the Switch 2 is interesting. Xbox has expressed a desire to create its own handheld device and supporting Switch 2 for years before an Xbox handheld may make the latter somewhat redundant. Of course, Xbox could outmatch Nintendo in terms of overall power and having a device to natively play Game Pass titles, but that would also mean it would probably be more expensive.

Xbox may be inadvertently eating into its own potential on the handheld market by supporting Switch 2. Either way, it’s likely Xbox will find a way to make its own handheld worthwhile. As of right now, it’s unclear when that might happen, but it’s expected to be years away. At the very least, it’ll be interesting to see a game like Halo: The Master Chief Collection on a tiny cartridge for Nintendo Switch 2, assuming it isn’t a digital-only release.