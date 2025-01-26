New Xbox Series X Video Makes the PS5 Pro Look Very Bad

A new Xbox Series X video makes the PS5 Pro and Sony look quite bad. The Xbox Series X is four years older than the PS5 Pro and $200 cheaper. In fact, you can often find it for cheaper than $500, which is not the case with the PS5 Pro, which sets PlayStation fans back a whopping $700. This is obviously a very premium price point, and gave many sticker shock when it was first revealed. Worse than this, it has hardly justified this price tag. This week, we relayed word that Sony is finally starting to fix a major issue with the PS5 Pro that is actually causing PS5 Pro games to run worse than they do on the PS5. Right as it is looking up for the PS5 Pro though, a new video has made the rounds that tears it back down.

Over on social media platform X, a new video seemingly proves an advantage the Xbox Series X has on the PS5 Pro. And considering the aforementioned context — the age of the two machines and the price of the two machines — this is a bad look for the PS5 Pro.

The video — which can be seen here, courtesy of Vincent Teoh — shows that the PS5 Pro actually has worse HDMI 2.1 Bandwidth compared tot he Xbox Series X.

“Just like the PS5, the PS5 Pro is still limited to 32Gbps HDMI 2.1 bandwidth (4K120 maxes out at YUV422), whereas the Xbox Series X (40Gbps) can do 4K120 at full RGB/444,” writes Teoh, a tech expert. “Tested using a Philips 2024 OLED TV which can accurately report the HDMI bandwidth of connected video source.”

For what it is worth, this is not going to be noticeable to the average user, but the optics are bad. The PS5 Pro is supposed to be a luxury machine that is supposed to do everything a PS5 and Xbox Series X do, but better. Except this video shows it doesn’t. And unfortunately, for both Sony and PS5 Pro owners, there is nothing that can be done to reverse this via a software update.

