Popular Nintendo Developer Hiring for Potential Switch 2 Game

The Nintendo Switch 2 is nearly upon us, and many companies are preparing to support the new system. While Nintendo’s internal developers are no doubt working on games, it seems one of the company’s external partners is also getting ready for this new era. As noticed by Nintendo Life, Good-Feel’s official website has been updated with several open positions, in both the company’s head office in Tokyo, as well as one in Osaka. Roles listed include programmers, designers, planners, and more. While the studio could be working on games for basically any platform, there’s good reason to believe the team is focused on Switch 2.

For those unfamiliar with Good-Feel, the studio has worked almost exclusively on games for Nintendo systems since it was founded in 2005. The studio has formed a close relationship with Nintendo over the last two decades, and has been entrusted with some of Nintendo’s most popular IPs. In the Switch era, that’s translated to games like Princess Peach: Showtime! and Yoshi’s Crafted World. Good-Feel has released a couple of games on PC, including 2023’s Bakeru, but those games also ended up on Switch, and no other platforms. The probability that Good-Feel is working on a game or two for Switch 2 is pretty high.

good-feel was the developer responsible for princess peach: showtime! on nintendo switch

A sequel to Princess Peach: Showtime! for Nintendo Switch 2 might be a safe guess for Good-Feel’s next game. After years of mostly serving as a secondary character in Mario’s games, Princess Peach: Showtime! gave Peach an opportunity to grab the spotlight. The game introduced a new supporting cast, new antagonists, and some unique abilities for the princess. The game very much felt like Nintendo and Good-Feel were setting Peach up for her own spin-off series, and it will be interesting to see if that comes to pass.

While we could see a Switch 2 game from Good-Feel in the next year or two, it’s also possible the team is working on something for the current Switch. The studio delivered some of the final games released on Nintendo 3DS, handling the ports of Poochy & Yoshi’s Wooly World and Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn, both of which came out around or after Switch was already on the market. If Nintendo does plan on continuing to support the current Switch with some first-party games during the transition to Switch 2, Good-Feel would be the perfect team for that type of project.

Right now, details about Nintendo Switch 2 games remain very slim. The system was officially announced in January, and new information will be provided during a Nintendo Direct on April 2nd. Fans have been hoping for some information in between, but with February quickly coming to an end, it looks like we might be forced to wait a little bit longer. Of course, Mario Day takes place on March 10th, so we could get more information about Nintendo Switch 2’s Mario Kart game then. For anything else, however, we might have to wait.

