Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals What Mysterious New Button Does

Over the last few months, several things have leaked about Nintendo’s next video game console, tentatively known as “Nintendo Switch 2.” While the system seems to have a design similar to the current Switch, Nintendo has made some changes, including the addition of a new “C” button on the Joy-Cons. What that new button does has been a topic of debate for a while now, but dataminers looking at the current Switch operating system believe that the C stands for “Campus.” Apparently, players will be able to communicate and share rooms with up to 12 other Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. They’ll also be able to share screens.

Dataminers shared their findings on Discord, which were picked up by users on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit. The original poster claims that the community elements will be “nothing like Miiverse,” so fans of the Wii U era should not expect to see something along those lines. Presumably, this feature will be implemented in online games like Mario Kart, Splatoon, and Animal Crossing. Screen sharing could also be a way for players to help one another when they get stuck in games, which is something currently available on PS5.

improved communication options could benefit games like mario kart

As with most things related to Nintendo Switch 2, none of this information is confirmed, and readers should take this with a grain of salt. However, it does seem plausible. The company has been slower to embrace things like voice chat and communication, and the current method through the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app is clumsy at best. A dedicated button that allows users to chat and share screens would be a big step forward, and bring Switch 2 closer in line with other modern platforms.

Last May, Nintendo stated that the company’s new system will be revealed at some point before March 31st, 2025. The company has yet to narrow down the date, but according to a rumor first shared by NateTheHate, the Nintendo Switch 2 console will be revealed on Thursday, January 16th. Since that initial rumor surfaced, several outlets have chimed in that they’ve heard similar information. If that rumor is to be believed, this week will see the unveiling of the console, with information coming about the games sometime after. Assuming all of that is correct, and Nintendo is focused purely on the system itself, we’ll probably find out about new features, so we could have confirmation about the new button and what it does exactly.

While the current Switch has been a massive success for Nintendo, the system has a lot of room for improvement, from the weak communication options, to the system’s graphics and processing power. Fans are eager to see Nintendo stepping up its game, and it will be interesting to see what gets revealed. Hopefully the company can meet or exceed the current hype, and convince current Switch owners to purchase a new system.

