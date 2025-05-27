Nintendo Fans Can’t Believe New Switch 2 Leak: “What a Joke”

A brand new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has fans upset. Nintendo is one of the most beloved companies out there in the gaming industry, but they have had their fair share of criticism over the years. The Wii U was a big fumble for Nintendo following the massive success of the Wii, something that really hurt the company despite the fact the console had some great games. The hardware itself just wasn’t well-marketed or in high demand by comparison. Thankfully, the Nintendo Switch was a big saving grace for the company that changed everything forever. Now, Nintendo is doubling down with its successor, the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s a beefed up, more powerful version of its predecessor with great games to boot.

Although the console looks great and the games look fun, Nintendo has been criticized for making Nintendo Switch 2 games so expensive. Although some will still be $60 – $70, others will be priced at $80. It’s a huge uptick from the standard $60 pricing of the last Nintendo console and one that has made some weary of buying the console. Still, it’s going to be a huge release, but some fans are already upset with the console despite it not even being out.

Nintendo Switch 2 Consoles Leak, But They Don’t Work

nintendo switch 2

It would appear that some Nintendo Switch 2 units have slipped through the cracks in the week leading up to launch, but Nintendo isn’t just gonna let those people play it. Unfortunately, if you somehow come into possession of a Nintendo Switch 2 before next week, it’s basically a brick. The console requires an update to be used at all and that update isn’t available yet. According to Wario64, someone with a Nintendo Switch 2 told him that they tried to boot a Switch 1 game on Switch 2, but were prompted with the following message: “Please connect to the internet and update your system.”

Naturally, gamers aren’t happy. Although this may be some sort of security measure to prevent leaks, some fear what this means for preservation and those without internet. Is the Nintendo Switch 2 virtually useless if you don’t connect it to the internet at least once? It seems like it might be, at least with this launch version of the console. Of course, it’s a portable console, so you could take it anywhere with an internet connection to update it, but fans still aren’t happy.

All of this news comes after confirmation that not every Nintendo Switch game will have a proper physical version. Instead of just offering one-time download codes like before, Nintendo has created game keys, which are sort of a digital license for the game on a small cartridge. However, they still require an internet connection to download, unlike a regular Switch 2 cartridge which just plays the game as normal. Part of the reason for this comes down to the cost of manufacturing larger cartridges, but fans are still frustrated. Some games like Cyberpunk 2077 have made an effort to have the entire game on its cartridge, however, which is a big win for physical media fans. Some have also raised concerns if the Nintendo servers will be able to handle everyone trying to update their consoles at the same time, for instance.

What a joke — Kaos (@TheRealKaos_) May 27, 2025

So the system is a brick unless you download the patch. That is the most Nintendo thing ever. — Nick (@spookyhours40) May 27, 2025

Imagine owning things — 21st Century Schizoid Mam (@SchizoidMam) May 27, 2025

Nintendo calls it Switch 2 but we can call it Xbox One by Don Mattrick circa e3 2013 pic.twitter.com/uZZvqCVL7S — Joe Volkoff (@joe_volkoff) May 27, 2025

This console is a fucking joke. An absolute joke. How anybody can see all the horrible, anti consumer, hostile shit nintendo is pulling with this console and consciously chooses to support it is beyond me. — Lucasio 🇨🇦 🇮🇹 (@itslucasio) May 27, 2025

So customers don’t truly own the games or the hardware either. 😏 pic.twitter.com/Tcx6z1VSEI — D (@SerenityNow2000) May 27, 2025

