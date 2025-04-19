Stunning Mega Glow-Up Showcases Why Fans Should Be Excited for Legends: Z-A

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is taking players back to the Kalos region of X & Y, confirming that Mega Evolution will finally return to the franchise. While the mechanic has been included in mobile games like Pokemon Go and Pokemon Masters EX, one fan’s comparison of the original Mega art against what has been seen for Z-A confirms this glow-up is the best yet.

With Legends: Z-A just months from launch, players have been eager for any glimpse of what futuristic Lumiose City will offer. In the most recent trailer shown during the last Pokemon Presents, revamped Mega Evolutions were shown alongside new information on battle mechanics, catch styles, and important character debuts. The reveal created a shockwave of new excitement from fans of the franchise.

Legends: Z-A Is Already the Master of Megas

In a social media post shared by a Pokemon community account, a fan has compared the original gameplay screencap of Mega Ampharos against its Legends: Z-A makeover. The difference has caused a flurry of commentary below the post.

Players were quick to add their thoughts, with one stating, “Talk about a glow up.” Another added, “SLAY.”

Mega Evolution came to a halt in the Pokemon franchise after Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon, just before the games would make a full leap into the realm of 3D models and worlds. This makes the Megas of Legends: Z-A the first to receive a complete 3D upgrade in the main series games.

While some players weren’t impressed with the shimmer graphics of the Legends: Z-A transformation, citing that it looked too similar to the Tera animations of Scarlet & Violet, the majority of players are in agreement that this powerful mechanic is entering its best era.

So far, some of the most anticipated revamps are Mega Charizard X and Y, Mega Mewtwo X and Y, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Lucario. Many are also curious to know if previous Legendary Pokemon will also return in Mega form. This would include Mega Rayquaza, Mega Latios, and Mega Latias among others.

Additionally, the hype for new Mega reveals is rampant. Fans are pumped about the overhauled visuals and have already started speculating on what could be added to the existing Mega list. Most have agreed that the starters for the game, Totodile, Tepig, and Chikorita, should all get a Mega option. Others are hoping species from newer games could be included. This could offer species from Galar and Paldea an exciting new form to test in battle.

At this time, no new Mega Evolutions have been confirmed for Legends: Z-A, but recent trailers hint that there is more at play in the new version of Lumiose City than meets the eye. Additional reveals and information will likely be teased in the coming months, especially as the winter holiday season gets closer. With Staters already revealed, and the entire setting for the game confirmed to be set in Lumiose City, The Pokemon Company will need to rely on reveals like Mega confirmations to keep excitement high before the game releases.

Regardless, the current visuals for Mega evolution have been a hit with the fan base, and prove that the Kalos of the 3DS era is about to receive a complete overhaul that will offer experiences not initially possible when X & Y released. With luck, players will have plenty to explore and numerous ways to reconnect with a story and battle mechanic that has remained a favorite for nearly a decade.