Nintendo Switch 2 Getting New System Bundle Later This Year

Right now, there are two options for those that want to buy a Nintendo Switch 2. The standard version of the system is offered for $449, while a bundle with Mario Kart World can be found for $499. A new bundle will be released later this year, to coincide with one of the biggest games of the holiday season. The bundle will include the system itself as well as a download code for Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Those planning to pick up the bundle can do so on October 16th, which is the same day that Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be released.

For those that are planning to pick up the system and this specific game, the bundle is a pretty good deal. Since the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Pokemon Legends: Z-A will retail for $69.99, the system bundle represents a savings of about $20. That’s not quite as good as the Mario Kart World bundle though, since that game normally retails for $79.99. However, if you’re a Pokemon fan that isn’t into Mario Kart, this bundle is going to be your best option. Like that Mario Kart bundle though, Nintendo notes that a “limited quantity” of the Pokemon Legends: Z-A bundle will be offered.

image courtesy of Nintendo

If there’s one unfortunate thing about the bundle, it’s the fact that the included system and Joy-Cons aren’t any different from the other Nintendo Switch 2 option. It would have been nice to see a system design that featured the newly revealed Mega Dragonite, or some Joy-Con colors that evoke the colors of Lumiose City. However, it makes sense that Nintendo might want to keep the system options the same in the first year. It’s possible we could see an actual system variant in time for the next major Pokemon game, which many fans expect to be released in 2026. However, that’s just speculation at this time.

The existence of the bundle says quite a bit about Nintendo’s plans for the rest of 2026. Pokemon Legends: Z-A seems to be positioned as the company’s big release of the holiday season. Not only is it coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but it will also be released for the original Switch as well. Players can expect superior graphics and performance on the new system, but it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to get Pokemon fans to upgrade. Some might opt to stick with the previous system until there’s a truly exclusive Pokemon game on Switch 2.

While Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t have any exclusive Pokemon games yet (besides the upgrades for Scarlet and Violet), users will be able to exclusively access some older games in the future. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can access old GameCube games on Switch 2. Pokemon Colosseum and Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness have both been confirmed for the GameCube app, but neither game has a set release date, as of this writing. Hopefully fans won’t be kept waiting too much longer!

