Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Delayed Release Date

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has revealed a potentially release date for the console that is later than previous rumors have suggested. Throughout 2024, the vast majority of Nintendo Switch 2 rumors have pegged the console for a Q1 2025 release, which is to say sometime during January, February, or March 2025. However, either this information was never correct or the plans have changed, if the latest report about the machine is to be believed at least.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the latest report, the Nintendo Switch 2 release date is not coming in Q2 2025, but the reveal will happen during this window. More specifically, it is being alleged the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal is scheduled to go down sometime between the second half of January and early February.

According to the same report, this will then be followed up by a major Nintendo Switch 2 event in May, with the release of the console not far behind with Nintendo reportedly aiming to release the console sometime between late May and early June, shortly after the event.

RELATED: Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals First Look at New Joy-Con Controller

This is where the rumor concludes. Unfortunately, there is no word of what games will be present at the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, but a new 3D Mario game is expected, as is a new Mario Kart game, based on previous rumors.

As for the source of this latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, it is Nate the Hate, a well known source in the industry, especially when it comes to Nintendo, but a source that has also proven unreliable. For example, they were at the forefront of Nintendo Switch Pro rumors, which never came to fruition. In other words, take this new report with a grain of salt.

Further, even if this information is accurate, it is also fluid and subject to change. This is true especially of the reveal. While there is less wiggle room to move around a release date, the reveal can be pushed around quite easily.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not touched this new report with any type of comment. Typically, it does not comment on rumors, reports, or anything of the speculative variety. In other words, we do not suspect this will change, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the upcoming Nintendo console — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 speculation — click here.