When Should We Expect Nintendo Switch 2 Restocks?

With an estimated 6-8 million Nintendo Switch 2 consoles making their way to buyers, there’s no telling exactly how the markets will fare in the following days. While many stayed up past midnight to secure the Switch 2, whether in the comfort of their own home or in line at a retail store, the inventory is going to be quite slim for those looking to grab the latest Nintendo console. Testing your luck can be risky, especially without the proper guidance and a pre-order, but if you weren’t able to find one, there’s no need to fret. As with every console launch, a Nintendo Switch 2 restock will eventually occur, but when will it happen?

Day one purchases are a rarity to come by, especially if you live in a more popularized area, which makes your chances of snagging the product that much lower. Seeing how popular the Switch 2 is, stores are already predicting empty stocks early. With this in mind, not getting your hands on the console can be overwhelming, but Nintendo is well aware of the market’s need for the system, so expect there to be more consoles heading to stores very soon.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launch has seen many stores out of stock before the end of the day.

As to when these shipments will occur, the best place to look is at the Nintendo Switch launch from 2017. Sure, many might have fears from the PlayStation 5 release, which saw many desperately searching the ends of the internet for the console, but Nintendo isn’t in the same boat as Sony was at that time. Nintendo sold more than 906,000 units within the first month of sales in March 2017, according to Business Insider. Having sold out of consoles due to significant demand on launch day, stores like GameStop and Best Buy announced restocks and shipment updates to the public regularly. As to when those were scheduled for, GameStop got more Switch consoles about two to three weeks after launch.

While this might seem like a while, there’s still a chance that these estimates can change due to Nintendo knowing the demand for their products. Of course, the numbers this time around are higher than what was expected, so the restocks could take longer. When the Nintendo Switch 2 restock happens, it’ll be first-come, first-served, as consoles tend to sell out quicker than usual. Target will have its online restock on June 6th, so if buyers aren’t able to attend the festivities today, there’s still a chance to snag a console through the retailer’s website. As for other storefronts like Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop, it’s unclear as to how they’ll approach restocks and when those will happen.