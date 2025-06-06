Every Rockstar Game Playable on Nintendo Switch 2

There are few developers as respected as Rockstar Games. When a studio makes so many all-time classics like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, it’s no surprise when people start treating them like everything they touch turns to gold. Rockstar has always done its best to make the best games possible and despite the fact they typically restrict their latest games to the best hardware possible as opposed to focusing on accessibility, Rockstar does like to put games where gamers are. That’s why they’ve experimented with mobile, VR, and even putting its games on Netflix’s gaming service. It’s rare a piece of tech comes along and Rockstar doesn’t do something with it.

That’s why it should come as no surprise for people to hear that Rockstar Games actually has a handful of games on Nintendo Switch, despite Nintendo often being seen as a family friendly company and Rockstar being… well, the exact opposite of that. There are even rumors that Red Dead Redemption 2 will make its way to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, which would be a massive win for everyone involved. It’s one of the best games of all-time and the idea of having it running natively on a portable device that it’s optimized for would be an absolute dream.

With that said, if you’re looking to play some other Rockstar titles on the newly released Nintendo Switch 2, we’ve rounded up a short list of all the studio’s games on the system. Keep in mind that these are all games that are available on Nintendo Switch 1, they’re just playable on Nintendo Switch 2 as they’re backward compatible. They may even have some slight benefits, as it has been reported that some Switch 1 games got a performance boost on Switch 2 just from utilizing the new hardware even without an update from the developer.

Red Dead Redemption

red dead redemption

One of Rockstar Games’ best titles is playable on Nintendo Switch 2. Red Dead Redemption takes some of the open-world philosophy of Grand Theft Auto and puts it in a western setting. Steal horses, tie people up on train tracks, get into duals, whatever your heart desire, Red Dead Redemption is easily one of the best open-world games you can play on Nintendo Switch 2 right now.

It also packs a hell of a story as it chronicles John Marston’s journey to reclaim his life from the people that took it from him. It’s one of the best stories in gaming and takes place after the events of Red Dead Redemption 2, so if you’ve played that and want to see the rest of John Marston’s story, this is a must play.

To top things off, Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo Switch also has the Undead Nightmare expansion. This is a whole new story where John Marston must slay zombies and once again free his family, just in a whole new way. It’s one of the best DLCs out there and helps make this a well-rounded and high value package.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

GTA trilogy

Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are all available to play on Nintendo Switch 2 in one nifty package. These are three of the best games ever made and even though they’re over 20 years old, they still hold up as classic open-world games, especially San Andreas. These games had a pretty rocky launch back in 2021, but have since been updated and made to be a lot better. You’d be doing yourself a disservice to not play these games, especially if you’re looking to play something open-world portably. Not to mention, if you’re looking to get in the mood for GTA 6, GTA: Vice City is a great way to get the hype flowing.

LA Noire

lA Noire

LA Noire is one of Rockstar’s most underrated games. Although it was initially developed by Team Bondi, Rockstar played a pivotal role in the game’s development and release. Set in the 1940s, you play as Cole Phelps, a World War II vet who climbs (and descends) the ranks of the LAPD. You’ll go from a simple patrol officer to working homicide cases that have you chasing down serial killers across the City of Angels.

Unlike the other two games on this list, this one hasn’t been played by as many people and I always encourage people to give it a look. It’s a lot different from Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead, but that’s also what makes it so good. It’s fun to be on the other side of the law and to inspect crime scenes, interrogate witnesses and suspects, and try to solve a plethora of crimes. Of course, there’s also a great deal of action to help keep things interesting. There are quite a few cases to work in this game, so you can spend quite a few hours in LA Noire if you decide to give it the chance.

What Rockstar games would you like to see on Nintendo Switch 2? Let me know in the comments.