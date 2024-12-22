Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Says the System Will be “Very Capable” of Handling Major Games

In the nearly 8 years since Nintendo Switch arrived on the market, the system has seen a metric ton of games released, from first-party favorites like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, to recent third-party games like Sonic x Shadow Generations. While the system is significantly less powerful than PS5 or Xbox Series X, developers have not shied away from supporting it. Still, the system has missed out on several games that are too powerful for it to handle. With a new Nintendo system likely arriving in 2025, many fans are wondering if the “Switch 2” will offer a significant power boost that will allow it to play the biggest games.

At this time, Nintendo has not offered official specs for the new console, and we have very limited information about the system’s capabilities. However, some new insight has come from a developer on the Install Base forums. The poster goes by the name “Matt” and has long been a trusted source on the ResetEra forums. In a thread, Matt has said that “both Nintendo and third parties see Switch 2 AAA titles as a big potential growth driver,” and “the hardware is very capable.” In a follow-up post, the user noted that “a lot of people will be pleasantly surprised” by the games that arrive on the system.

Final fantasy vii remake could be a strong candidate for nintendo switch 2

As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt. However, this would seem to bode well for Switch 2. Nintendo systems have always been underpowered compared to their competition, as the company likes to keep costs low. No one is expecting the new system to be on par with the PS5 Pro, but it sounds like developers are happy with the direction of the console, and might be preparing some big games that have yet to be made available. Looking at the companies Nintendo has worked with in the Switch era, there are several games we can probably expect to see, including Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and Capcom titles that haven’t made the jump. Games like Final Fantasy VII Remake, Elden Ring, and Street Fighter 6 would seem like safe bets, but it’s difficult to say what we’ll see beyond that.

One of the few things we know for certain about Nintendo Switch 2 is that a full reveal will happen sometime between now and the end of March 2025. There has been a lot of speculation about an event in January, but we do know that Nintendo Direct presentations tend to happen early in the month of February. Regardless of which month it ends up being, there’s reason to suspect we could see an actual announcement within the next few weeks. Once the dam breaks, we should expect to see third-party developers and publishers making some announcements of their own. Most have been quiet so far, but we have started to see some studios tease games for “Nintendo platforms.” Hopefully Nintendo fans will have a lot more to look forward to!

