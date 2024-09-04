"Something" Nintendo Switch 2 Related Reportedly Getting Revealed This Month

For weeks now, rumors have suggested that a reveal for Nintendo's next video game system will happen in the month of September. As of this writing, nothing has been announced about the Nintendo Switch 2 just yet, but rumors are heating up, and they're not just coming from the usual suspects. The latest person to chime in is Christopher Dring, the head of GamesIndustry.biz. In a post on X/Twitter, Dring claims that there are "industry whispers around 'something' Switch 2-related happening this month." Andy Robinson of Video Games Chronicle also noted that it "seems a bunch of press have heard this."

The only thing we know for sure about the Switch 2 reveal is that it will take place sometime between now and the end of March 2025. So, why is September the month everyone expects? The one thing that has led to a lot of suspicion is the most recent Nintendo Direct. Traditionally, Nintendo Directs have been held in the month of September. These presentations usually lay out Nintendo's plans for October through about January or February. Instead, this year saw Nintendo hold a Direct Partner Showcase, which was combined with an Indie World event. Some believe this was meant to clear the way for an event this month centered on the new console.

At this time, we don't know when Nintendo plans to release Switch 2 (or if that will even be the system's name). Pundits expect the console to be released in the first half of 2025, but after the end of the company's current fiscal year (which ends on March 31st). That would mean sometime between April and June. Nintendo's current sales projections do not account for a new system, so we could see them accounted for during the following fiscal year.

One of the few things Nintendo has said for sure is that there will be a shorter wait between the console's announcement and release than we saw with Switch. An announcement in September with a release in April or May would certainly qualify. However, it's entirely possible Nintendo could wait even longer. The company plans to release a Zelda-themed Switch Lite this month, and might not want to reveal a new system when it could have a negative impact on sales. There's just no way to be sure right now, so we'll have to wait to see when Nintendo makes its announcement.

