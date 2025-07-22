Nintendo Switch 3 Can Improve on the Switch 2 in These 3 Ways

The Nintendo Switch 2 has only just come out. If the original Switch’s shelf life is any indication, it’s going to be nearly a decade before the Switch 3 (or whatever other console) comes out. But that hasn’t stopped some gamers from looking ahead, especially because, in the eyes of many, this new console isn’t perfect.

When the Switch 2 was announced, and since it has officially been released, some fans have expressed complaints. It’s a big upgrade from the original, but it still has a ways to go in terms of modern consoles, so here’s what Nintendo ought to consider implementing on their next try.

3. Processing Power

While the ultimate draws of a Nintendo console, especially hybrids like the Nintendo Switch 2, are the hybrid nature and the exclusive titles, gamers appreciate high power. Despite the major jump between the first Switch and the second, it’s still considered underpowered even though it’s such a big step up.

This is not an inaccurate claim. The Switch 2 is more like the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox Series S, not the PlayStation 5 or Series X, in processing power. While it’s impressive that we can now run Cyberpunk 2077 on the Switch 2, for example, it is still technically underpowered. That says a lot about the original Switch, to be fair.

The reason Nintendo has gotten away with this is because console power has never been its bread and butter, and even this underpowered console is a massive upgrade. The Switch was pretty low-end tech, and this moderately powerful upgrade feels incredible when looking back at its predecessor.

So, of course, players have begged for up-to-date processing. Nintendo hasn’t and likely won’t give it to them, but everyone will still ask and complain when the inevitable third Switch, if that’s the path Nintendo goes down, is not as powerful as the PlayStation 6 or whatever’s out then.

2. More Storage Space

An Xbox Series X comes with a 1TB SSD. A PlayStation 5 comes with a little less at 825GB. Those are massive storage drives capable of housing tons of games. The Nintendo Switch 2, meanwhile, comes with just 256GB. What’s perhaps even more sad is that is a monumental jump from the 32GB the original Switch had.

But just because it’s big by comparison doesn’t mean it’s actually big. Gamers still almost have no choice but to get an SD card for their Switch 2. The hope is that one day, that won’t really be necessary. You can sometimes get by without additional storage on a PS5 or Xbox Series X, though it is admittedly a little challenging.

Fortunately, even if it never gets to that point, Nintendo games are generally smaller in size. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is over 100GB for consoles and PC. Mario Kart World is 23GB, so the ratio isn’t all that bad. Still, there’s plenty of room and a ton of need for better storage space on the next Nintendo console. They have a vast library of awesome games, so there needs to be more storage for them!

1. Better User Interface

The user interface for the Nintendo Switch, which has effectively been ported over to the Switch 2 in almost the exact same format, is not bad. It’s easy enough to navigate, and it’s not at all an eyesore. It just doesn’t need to be the same. It’s not so good that it can’t be updated or upgraded.

Jumping console generations should come with a new look. And while the Switch 2 is quite literally just an upgraded Switch, the same was true of the Xbox One being an upgraded Xbox 360. Yet, the UI was significantly different. Some PlayStation generation jumps have been like that, too.

Change is good, though Nintendo does run the risk of making a bad UI and angering fans who, at the very least, could’ve survived on the existing interface. It’s just a little lazy to put so much effort into upgrading to a new console and leaving virtually the same UI. It was one of the biggest disappointments of the Switch 2’s announcement, and it’s something we all hope is remedied by the time the third console comes out.