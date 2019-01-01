Load Up Your Nintendo Switch With 64% Off This 400GB MicroSD Card

If you got a Nintendo Switch for the holidays and haven’t added a microSD card, you’ll want to remedy that right away. The paltry 32GB of onboard memory will be eaten up very quickly if you plan on downloading games. Even many physical games require sizable downloads.

That having been said, today is a golden opportunity to go big. Amazon has dropped the price of the coveted SanDisk 400GB microSD card to $88.99, which is 64% off the list price and good for the second lowest price ever outside of a ridiculous $79.99 Black Friday sale that was gone in the blink of an eye. Grab it while you can, because the price on this deal could change at any time as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official specs on the SanDisk 400GB microSD card can be found below.

Up to 400GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. ) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors. )

Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. )

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. ) lets you move up to 1200 photos in a minute (Based on 4. 1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3. 5MB) with USB 3. 0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors. )

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors. )

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management (Download and Installation Required)

10-year limited manufacturer warranty

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.