Nintendo Releasing 4 Nintendo Switch Games Right After Back-to-Back Directs

Though Nintendo’s 2 Nintendo Directs aired back-to-back on Tuesday came and went with no Hollow Knight: Silksong news to speak of, Nintendo did at least stick to one tried-and-true Direct trend: surprise releases. During both the Indie World Showcase and the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Nintendo confirmed that four of its announcement shared between those showcases will be releasing as soon as today. Some of those games may become new favorites as they were completely unexpected and are brand new, though others should make fans of existing series like the Castlevania games very happy today.

While the four game announcements have already been shared between the two Nintendo Directs, the store pages for each of the games aren’t up just yet, so we don’t know of specific prices for the games at this time. Trailers, however, have been put out for each of these four games and can be seen below, so if any of them interests you, be sure to look out for their Nintendo eShop listings today.

Peglin

Some of the unexpected releases that the Nintendo Switch gets are surprises, sure, but they’re also often ports of games that are already out on other consoles. Peglin, however, is the opposite — it’s a game that’s releasing as a timed exclusive for the Nintendo Switch starting today which means that this is the only console you’ll be able to play the game on until it’s released elsewhere.

“The dragons have been popping peglins and stealing all of your gold for as long as you can remember,” a preview of Peglin said. “Enough is enough. It’s time to venture through the woods, conquer the fortress, and delve into the heart of the dragon’s lair to take back what’s yours and teach those dragons a lesson!”

Pico Park 2

Years ago, the original Pico Park released for the PC before later coming to the Nintendo Switch, and soon after that, it reached its full potential by adding multiplayer so that eight players could work together at once. Now, Pico Park 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch today to take the multiplayer mayhem further with a dark mode and more.

“Pico Park 2 is a 2D action-puzzle game where working together is key,” a preview of Pico Park 2 said. “Play with 2-8 players locally or online. Up to 7 players can join online with a single Nintendo Switch! All levels can be played no matter how many players you have. Discover more levels and a new (kind of) unfair and difficult Dark Mode!”

Pizza Tower

Unlike Pico Park 2 and Peglin, Pizza Tower is an example of a game that’s already been out elsewhere but is now coming to the Nintendo Switch. It was released on the PC last year, and ironically enough, it was inspired by the Wario Land series, so that style has now come back home to the Nintendo Switch.

“Peppino Spaghetti, a surprisingly agile and powerful pizza chef, is on a mission to destroy the titular Pizza Tower in order to save his restaurant from annihilation,” an preview of Pizza Tower said. “Follow him through his rampage across the many wacky floors of the tower, collecting toppings and beating up monsters! Featuring highly stylized pixel art inspired by the cartoons from the ’90s, and a highly energetic soundtrack.”

Castlevania Dominus Collection

The other Nintendo Switch games were all shown off during the Indie Direct, but during the Partner Direct, Nintendo dropped the big one: the Castlevania Dominus Collection. Three games in one, the Castlevania Dominus Collection includes Castlevania Dawn of Sorrow, Castlevania Portrait of Ruin and Castlevania Order of Ecclesia which were all previously on the Nintendo DS and have now been brought forward to the Nintendo Switch alongside some extra features.

“These 3 classic metroidvania games originally released on Nintendo DS are now returning on Nintendo Switch,” a preview of the Castlevania collection said. “But that’s not all! Haunted Castle, the very first Castlevania game on the Arcade, returns too in a completely reimagined version. Now with extra features such as save states or rewind, there has never been a better time to face Dracula and the forces of Evil!”