Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Include Price Drops for Zelda, Mario, Pikmin, and More

The holiday shopping season is officially in full swing, and for a lot of people, that means the prospect of some new video games to play. With Black Friday just two weeks away, Nintendo has revealed several price drops that will be available at retailers such as Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and Walmart. There are some pretty good deals to be found, with many games dropping in price by $20 or more. For those that will be getting a Switch this holiday season, or existing owners, there should be something worth checking out in the batch. The following price drops go live November 24th:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom– $49.99 (normally $69.99)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons– $39.99 (normally $59.99)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land– $39.99 (normally $59.99)

Nintendo Switch Sports– $39.99 (normally $49.99)

Pikmin 4– $39.99 (normally $59.99)

Super Mario Maker 2– $39.99 (normally $59.99)

Super Mario Odyssey– $29.99 (normally $59.99)

Pikmin 1 + 2– $29.99 (normally $49.99)

In addition to these price drops on select Nintendo Switch games, accessories for the console will also be marked down as part of the Black Friday sale. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will see a price drop of $20, as will the Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con pair. A system carrying case and screen protector based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will also be getting a $10 discount.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All in all, these are some pretty decent discounts! While some of these games are on the older side (Super Mario Odyssey came out in 2017), games like Pikmin 4 and Tears of the Kingdom are significantly more recent, both having released last year. The overall quality of the games included is pretty high, as well. Many of these games are considered some of the best on Switch, and if you happened to miss out on them in the past, or you’re a new Switch owner, this is a pretty strong opportunity. If you’re on the fence about some of these games, our reviews can be found at each of the following hyperlinks for Nintendo Switch Sports, Pikmin 4, Tears of the Kingdom, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

RELATED: Nintendo Teases Strong Nintendo Switch Lineup for 2025

Switch owners hoping to try out some more recent games on the system are in luck, as Nintendo has also announced several demo opportunities. These will begin November 16th and 17th when participating Target locations will host demo sessions of Super Mario Party Jamboree. On December 7th, Best Buy locations will also allow visitors to try out Jamboree, as well as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Just Dance 2025. Finally, GameStop will have a similar promotion on December 14th, featuring all of those same games.

Do you plan on taking advantage of any of these Black Friday deals? Are you planning on giving any of these games as gifts? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!