New Nintendo Switch Box Pays Perfect Tribute to New Kirby Game

When Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches on Nintendo Switch later this month, players will get the chance to check out the new Mouthful Mode. The new ability will play a pretty big role in the game, and Nintendo has paid tribute to it with a new box for the Nintendo Switch OLED model. Exclusively available from the company’s Japanese online store, the box makes it look like Kirby has gotten a mouthful of the Nintendo Switch system! Kirby fans outside of Japan probably won’t be too upset about missing out on this one, but it’s still a very cool design!

An image of the box alongside the Nintendo Switch OLED model can be found below.

Kirby has long been defined by his ability to swallow opponents and copy their powers. While Kirby and the Forgotten Land retains that gameplay element, it also adds the new Mouthful Mode. Essentially, Mouthful Mode allows Kirby to get a “mouthful” of larger items that he can’t swallow, such as cars, soda machines, and staircases. Kirby can then use that item’s ability as an offensive weapon, or as a way of navigating the game’s world. It’s an interesting twist on the classic formula, and it’s very fun to see it replicated with this Nintendo Switch box!

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Kirby franchise. Kirby’s Dream Land first released in 1992 on the original Game Boy. Over the years, the character has starred in countless games, becoming one of the biggest staples of the video game industry. While Nintendo has not revealed any specific plans about the character’s 30th anniversary, the company has stated that there are plans to celebrate the occasion outside of the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Hopefully, 2022 will have plenty more for Kirby fans to enjoy!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch on March 25th. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game, including our hands-on preview, right here.

[H/T: Nintendo Everything]