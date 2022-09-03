Nintendo Switch Rumored to Get One of 2021's Best Games

Recent Nintendo Switch rumors have suggested that the Nintendo console may soon be getting what was regarded as one of 2021's best games: It Takes Two. The multiplayer game from Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts swept awards shows last year and even managed to win the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2021 among other accolades. If the recent rumors play out as people suspect, we may hear about this game's Nintendo Switch report soon during a Nintendo Direct that's supposedly taking place this month.

The first indication of this game coming to the Nintendo Switch surfaced when prominent leaker The Snitch posted a line of emojis within his Discord server. Bookended by Nintendo Switch emojis, the images used showed things like a tree, a clock, a bee, and a book among other things.

After analyzing the message, The Snitch's followers came to the conclusion that this was a hint about It Takes Two coming to the Switch. The theory behind that is that the emojis represent different levels or key parts of the game. The Tree and Cuckoo Clock are levels from It Takes Two, for example, while the bee likely represents the game's wasp battles. One of the bigger giveaways was the red book towards the end of the teaser which was apparently meant to be a stand-in for Dr. Hakim, the character from It Takes Two who takes the form of the red "Book of Love."

Not too long after this leak was shared, Jeff Grubb spoke on this rumor in the latest episode of The Nintendo Shack. He referenced The Snitch's message while saying that It Takes Two is one of the games Grubb has heard will be featured in the Nintendo Direct.

That Nintendo Direct itself is something that hasn't even been announced yet, but given how much it's been talked about already, people are already fairly convinced that the Direct is coming this month. It's supposedly going to take place in approximately two weeks, rumors have suggested, so if that's the case, look for It Takes Two to be among the games showcased.