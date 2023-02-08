Nintendo Direct for February 2023: How to Watch and What to Expect

Nintendo is hosting its first Nintendo Direct of the year today on Wednesday to finally give its fans an update on some of the games it has planned for 2023. Specifics, of course, weren't mentioned when the announcement was shared, but given what Nintendo's slate of upcoming games looks like, people have a pretty good idea of what sorts of games might make appearances during the Nintendo Direct.

So when it comes to watching February 2023's Nintendo Direct, what's the best way to do so, and when is the Nintendo Direct? You'll find that info below along with an idea of what to expect.

How to Watch the Nintendo Direct

Your two main options for watching the Nintendo Direct are to go to either Twitch or YouTube to see what Nintendo has planned for this presentation. The stream will be hosted on both platforms, and if you're not able to catch it right when it starts, you'll of course be able to watch back afterwards on those respective platforms. The smaller breakout trailers will be on YouTube, too, if you're interested in just one or two games in particular.

As for when the Nintendo Direct starts, you'll be able to tune into the stream starting at 2 p.m. PT. Nintendo said before that this stream will last for about 40 minutes.

What Games Will Be at the Nintendo Direct?

While no specific games have been confirmed for the show, the big one everyone is expecting is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. That game's due out in May, so given that this is one of the last few Nintendo Directs we'll see before the Zelda game's release, it's likely we'll see something about the game from that show. Recent developments involving the game's store listings support that idea, too.

There's also reason to believe that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp may make an appearance and perhaps even a surprise release afterwards. Metroid fans will be hopeful for their series to make an appearance, too, but that's less likely than the other two possibilities.

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 Be Revealed?

A question that comes up pretty much every time these Nintendo Directs happen is whether or not there will be new hardware revealed. Specifically, people are always looking for a Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch Pro announcement.

So, will that happen this time? Fans once again think that might happen, but Nintendo hasn't said anything of the sort. The event will focus "mostly" on games, so while there's room for something else to show up, it seems more likely that'll be something for The Super Mario Bros. Movie as opposed to a new Switch console.