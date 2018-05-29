Nintendo Switch Dock-Free System Won’t Be Sold In the U.S.

A few days ago, we filed a news story talking about how Nintendo of Japan was selling a Nintendo Switch system without its dock in an attempt to increase portable system sales. It’s currently going for $246 on its own; and Nintendo is even offering up some customization options with it including multiple colors of JoyCon controllers.

At the time we were questioning if we would see such a business model make its way to the United States. But now it appears that this will not be the case. At least for now.

U.S. Gamer recently reached out to the company asking about the dock-free system being made available here. The rep for Nintendo of America confirmed that there are “no plans to release this configuration in the Americas.”

On the one hand, it sounds like Nintendo of America doesn’t want the system to become available without the dock, since a. it serves as a charging station for the system, and b. the point of the system is being able to play it at home or on-the-go.

But on the other, this takes away from the potential customization for the system although fans can still purchase different colored JoyCons at their local game store if they prefer something different.

Again, it appears that this is a choice by the publisher for now. There’s always a chance in the future that it could announce a package for just the system, especially as sales numbers pick up and it realizes more of the potential of portable play. (Side note: it also sells the dock by itself already, though this is likely just an option for those that want to play their Nintendo Switch on another television within their home.)

Don’t feel too bummed about missing out on the dock-less model. You still get a great system for $299 no matter which configuration you prefer; there are tons of excellent games to choose from, both downloadable and retail; and who knows what Nintendo may be announcing in a couple of weeks when its Nintendo Direct takes place right before E3 2018.

The Nintendo Switch is available now.

(Hat tip to GamingBolt for the scoop!)