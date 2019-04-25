Nintendo Will Not Announce New Hardware At E3 2019

Earlier this week, a new report surfaced out of Bloomberg that claimed a new, cheaper, and smaller version of the Nintendo Switch would release by the end of June. And this could still be the case, but according to a new statement from Nintendo’s President, Shuntaro Furukawa, this seems unlikely. Speaking to the Japanese press, Furukawa revealed that Nintendo will not announce any new hardware at E3 this June. However, while there will be nothing hardware wise to announce at E3 that doesn’t mean Nintendo doesn’t have something cooking up. In fact, Furukawa notes that the company is always working on new hardware.

“As a general rule, we’re always working on new hardware and we will announce it when we are able to sell it,” said Furukawa while speaking to the press in Osaka (translated via Bloomberg). “But we have no plans to announce that at this year’s E3 in June.”

Of course, just because Nintendo isn’t announcing any new hardware at E3 doesn’t mean new hardware revisions aren’t coming this year. It’s possible such hardware will be announced either before or after E3. However, the reports that we’re getting new Switch hardware before the end of June now seem a bit shoddy. Because if you were going to release a new cheaper Switch in June, you’d presumably reveal it at E3, the biggest show in the industry.

Alas, who knows. Unfortunately, all we can do is speculate. There’s been a surplus of reports about a new cheaper Nintendo Switch coming this year that’s hard to imagine they are all wrong, but for now, Nintendo has nothing to say on the matter.

