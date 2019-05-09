Nintendo Announces Its E3 2019 Plans

Today, Nintendo announced and detailed its full plans for E3 2019, which it will be attending with a Nintendo Direct that will feature many updates on already announced Nintendo Switch games, and presumably, a few new unannounced games as well. More specifically, as always, on Tuesday, June 11, Nintendo will air its Nintendo Direct at 12:00 p.m. EST. At the moment, there’s no word how long it will be, but, presumably, it will be in-line with previous E3 directs. Further, Nintendo doesn’t divulge any details on what fans can expect to see, but it does tease that it will provide a “sneak peek at upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch system,” which suggests it may focus on games releasing this year.

Nintendo also notes that the presentation will focus entirely on software, which means there won’t be announcements of any new type of Nintendo Switch hardware. And given that there’s multiple reports that have suggested some type of Switch hardware revision is coming this year, that’s pretty surprising.

“The weekend before the show includes two competitions featuring top players of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 games from around the world,” reads an official press release. “Returning activities during the week include a Nintendo Direct presentation on the morning of June 11 and Nintendo Treehouse: Live—a daily livestream from E3 featuring live gameplay and in-depth analysis of games featured at E3. Nintendo will feature many playable Nintendo Switch games at its booth, and a new Warp Pipe Pass will help transport people to a priority access part of lines for select games.”

“We’re starting with some heated competitions and delivering new content the whole week,” added Nintendo of America’s new President Doug Bowser. “Whether people are attending the show in person or watching from home, our goal is to provide them with the best possible Nintendo experience.”

