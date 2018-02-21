Nintendo Hosting Massive Sale on Switch Best Sellers

Nintendo doesn’t throw big sales very often, so when it does, it’s important to stock up on all of the games you’ve had on your wishlist. Today Nintendo kicked off a huge — and we mean huge — sale across all of its platforms, including Nintendo Switch! So many must-have games like Golf Story and Rocket League are finally marked way down, and you guys need to grab ’em while you can. You won’t be able to beat these prices any time soon!

ResetEra member “Captain of Outer Space” did the internet a huge service by arranging everything on sale in a convenient list, which we’ve recreated for you below. He’s always on top of the sales across most platforms, and we appreciate his work.

Without further ado, here’s everything you can look forward to seeing at a discount when you boot up the eShop:

Nintendo Switch Games

Aperion Cyberstorm – $13.49 – 10% Off – Ends 2/15

Bleed – $11.24 – 25% Off – Ends 2/22

Cartoon Network: Battle Crushers – $24.99 – 37% Off – Ends 2/26

Golf Story – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 2/15

Heroes of the Monkey Tavern – $6.99 – 30% Off – Ends 2/13

Infinite Minigolf – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 2/15

Inversus Deluxe – $12.74 – 15% Off – Ends 2/22

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $19.99 – 20% Off – Ends 2/22

Monster Jam Crush It! – $24.99 – 37% Off – Ends 2/26

NeuroVoider – $11.99 – 14% Off – Ends 2/15

The Next Penelope – $10.99 – 15% Off – Ends 2/15

Perception – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 2/12

Retro City Rampage DX – $9.99 – 33% Off – Ends 2/22

Robonauts – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 2/19

Rocket League – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Aftershock – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Back to the Future Cap Pack – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Batmobile – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Chaos Run DLC Pack – $2.99 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Esper – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Fast & Furious 70 Dodge Charger – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Fast & Furious 99 Nissan Skyline – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle – $3.74 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15 – Includes the other three Fast & Furious packs

Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Marauder – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Masamune – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Proteus – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC Pack – $2.99 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack – $2.99 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Triton – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Rocket League – Vulcan – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/15

Spelunker Party – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 2/15

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure Deluxe – $12.99 – 35% Off – Ends 2/15

Super Beat Sports – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 2/15

Superbeat: Xonic – $29.99 – 25% Off – Ends 2/22

Don’t you dare miss out on Golf Story for this price, and if you need an endless multiplayer fix, Rocket League is a no-brainer!

Nintendo 3DS Games

36 Fragments of Midnight – $2.39 – 20% Off – Ends 2/22

Ascent of Kings – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/12

Breakout Defense – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 2/15

Don’t Crash Go – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 2/28

Fifteen – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 2/28

The Legend of Dark Witch 3 Wisdom and Lunacy – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 2/22

Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 2/15

Retro City Rampage DX – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 2/22

Triple Breakout – $3.49 – 30% Off – Ends 2/15

The Nintendo 3DS list is much smaller, but still full of gems if you have a few bucks laying around. Definitely check out The Legend of Dark Witch 3 if you’re into old-school RPGs, and Retro City Rampage DX is celebrated as one of the best classic action games out there for the system. Don’t miss that one.

Wii U Games

360 Breakout – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 2/15

Ascent of Kings – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 2/12

Blok Drop U – $2.00 – 33% Off – Ends 2/28

Blok Drop X Twisted Fusion – $2.00 – 33% Off – Ends 2/28

Breakout Defense 2 – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 2/15

Double Breakout II – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 2/15

Explody Bomb – $0.89 – 10% Off – Ends 2/28

Fifteen – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 2/28

The Gem Collector – $1.99 – 33% Off – Ends 2/22

Hold Your Fire: A Game About Responsibility – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 2/28

Inside My Radio – $2.99 – 80% Off – Ends 2/22

Journey of a Special Average Balloon – $0.79 – 20% Off – Ends 2/22

Midnight – $1.59 – 20% Off – Ends 2/22

Midnight 2 – $1.59 – 20% Off – Ends 2/22

Orbit – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 2/28

Pentapuzzle – $3.00 – 33% Off – Ends 2/28

The Perplexing Orb – $1.99 – 33% Off – Ends 2/22

Pinball – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 2/28

Pinball Breakout – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 2/15

Poker Dice Solitaire Future – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 2/28

Shut the Box – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 2/28

Sphere Slice – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 2/28

Spikey Walls – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 2/28

Tabletop Gallery – $2.00 – 33% Off – Ends 2/28

Toss N Go – $0.99 – 33% Off – Ends 2/28

Honestly the Wii U sale is the weakest of the three by far, and there isn’t much here that we recommend picking up. Shop at your discretion. Who knows, you might find a hidden gem that even we didn’t know about!